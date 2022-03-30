Noah Landau’s guitar: “The Noahcaster”. Photo credit Noah Landau

Arts and Culture editor Campbell Walker ‘25 interviews Noah Landau ‘25 about his self-built guitar.

Campbell: What inspired you to build your own guitar?

Noah: I’ve always wanted to play guitar, but for the longest time I never did. Eventually, I was like, “You know what? What’s stopping me from taking lessons?” I started taking lessons, and I got a guitar from my dad’s best friend. It wasn’t the best, but it was a good starter guitar. I decided that it’d be really cool if I built my own guitar. I had taken a woodworking class in high school, but I had no other experience. In the past, the teacher had built guitars, and he got this brand new CNC machine, which uses input files to cut, shape, and contour the material. I was actually the first person to use the machine to build a guitar. We ended up working together to build it.

Campbell: What was the process of building the guitar?

Noah: Because of the CNC machine, I had to learn how to program, and we got some CNC files. I learned how to actually make the guitar body and neck in the files, and then tweak them to match my preferences when I was building the guitar. I had to learn which tools and woods to use, like hardwoods versus softwoods, from scratch.

Campbell: What was the most challenging part of the process?

Noah: It took me a year and a half to build the whole guitar, and I would say that for about six months I was just sanding the guitar. You would think that was the most difficult process, but no, that was just tedious. The hardest thing was definitely the fret work on the guitar because it has to be super precise. Typically you would go to a luthier who builds guitars to help with the fret work, but I was too ambitious and thought I could do it myself.

Campbell: Who did you build the guitar for? Was it intended to be a gift, or did you always plan on keeping it?

Noah: My dad jokingly asked me how much I would sell it for, and I told him that I would never sell it for anything. Literal blood, sweat and tears went into that guitar. I even engraved my name onto the headstock. The guitar is like my baby. I’m not getting rid of it, and hopefully I’ll be able to pass it down to my kids.

Campbell: What are you focusing on now? Are you planning any similar projects?

Noah: A friend of mine is a Chinese international student, and he cooks the most amazing Chinese food for me. Over winter break, I went back home and showed the current woodworking students at my high school my guitar, and my old teacher taught me how to make chopsticks. I’m hoping to make him a handmade pair of chopsticks and engrave his name into it.

Campbell: If somebody wanted to build their own guitar, what advice would you give them?

Noah: Definitely do your research. You have to study how the tools work and what materials you need. You need to know all of that before you build something as ambitious as a guitar. If your measurements are even a centimeter off, it’s not an instrument anymore. It’s that precise. Definitely do the research and find someone that knows how to build guitars to assist you. I would also recommend asking people who have played guitar for a while what their guitar preferences are. I’ve only been playing guitar for about three years, so I’m still in the beginner stages. I didn’t really know what I was looking for, or what I wanted in my own custom guitar. By asking around, talking to people, and doing research, I tailored it down to what I wanted. There are aspects of my guitar that you will not find on any other guitar because it’s custom to exactly what I wanted.

