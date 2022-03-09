I Got This One

It’s the week before Spring Break and you’re dying to escape not only the Davidson Bubble but also the #DavidsonGrind. But before you and your gal pals embark on a Spring Breakers-esque road trip to your friend’s beach house, there’s probably some things you should know first:

1. Don’t fill up your gas tank with diesel. The rookiest of rookie road trip mistakes. If you completely missed the huge uptick in price when selecting it, don’t worry, because you definitely won’t miss out on your car breaking down the second you try to drive off.

2. Learn how to change a tire. This will make you both hotter [editor can confirm the allure of tire-related knowledge] and solidify your spot as top-dog within the friend group. It will also stop you from being stuck on the side of the road.

3. Fix your daddy issues. A number of things could go wrong on the drive: your car breaks down (for non-tire related problems), you try to outsmart your own GPS but quickly realize you can’t, a group of frat boys at a podunk roadstop challenge you to a grill-off, etc. Maybe you’ll betray the GSS gods by maintaining gender roles, but let’s face it: dad knows more than you.