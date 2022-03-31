Queer Corner!!!

David Sowinski ’25 (He/They) & Anaya Patel ’25 (She/They)

A vacancy on the Supreme Court is always a crucial moment in the American political realm. As the ruling judicial body in the U.S., the makeup of the Supreme Court is highly influential on the lives of everyone living in this country. With the resignation of Justice Stephen Breyer and the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, many marginalized populations look on with hopeful anticipation for the future of the Court.

Throughout the confirmation hearings this past week, senators have pressed Jackson about her views on LGBTQ+-related issues, particularly transness in schools and sports, but Jackson has stood her ground and demonstrated impressive discretion. When asked by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to define “woman,” Jackson responded that she is not a biologist and that her job is to interpret the law, not define issues. Senator Blackburn also brought into question Jackson’s perspective on trans athletes, like swimmer Nia Thomas from the University of Pennsylvania who has become a point of conversation for far-right politicians. Senator Blackburn asked Jackson what message Thomas’ swim career sends, and Jackson responded that she was unsure of the message but aware that these questions may come to court, careful not to compromise the integrity of the law through her interpretation.

Questions like Blackburn’s illustrate the hostility towards the LGBTQ+ community and the willingness of such politicians to bend the word of law to fit their anti-LGBTQ goals. It is essential that the Supreme Court vacancy is filled by a judge who will fight for the rights of all Americans, regardless of identity. The Court needs a strong voice like Jackson’s, especially as conservatives outnumber liberals five to three.

To voice your support for Jackson, call or write to your senators. You can find their contact information at www.senate.gov.