Queer Corner

David Sowinski ’25 (He/Him) & Anaya Patel ’25 (She/They)

For years before Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two weeks ago, Vladimir Putin has been waging a culture war intended to keep his neighbor from adopting European, Western values. One of these values is LGBTQ+ rights.

Russian influence has been one of the greatest obstacles to LGBTQ+ activism, as pro-Putin oligarchs have funded anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda and worked against legislations intended to protect queer and trans people. Thanks to the hard work of activists and new pro-European leadership under Volodymyr Zelenskyy, progress has been made in Ukraine in the past decade. However, with Russian bombardment falling on nearly every major Ukrainian city, a huge present concern is that all ground covered toward LGBTQ+ rights will be dashed.

In addition to the threat to queer and trans rights, the conflict in Ukraine has spurred a refugee crises disproportionately harming LGBTQ+ asylum-seekers. As Ukrainians flee their homes and arrive in surrounding countries like Poland and Hungary, they have faced discrimination born of deeply imbedded anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments. Moreover, relief efforts from near and far abroad nations have historically mistreated queer and trans refugees. Still, some Ukrainians are forced to suffer worse fates, trapped in Ukraine by bureaucracy. For example, transgender women are also unable to seek refuge because their legal gender remains male, forcing them to remain in Ukraine under conscription laws and be vulnerable to violence.

If you would like to support efforts to help LGBTQ+ Ukrainians seek safety, consider donating to one of the following organizations:

Insight Ukraine, a local LGBTQ+ organization that provides legal, psychological, and medical support to queer and trans Ukrainians

OutRight Action International, an organization working to provide access to LGBTQ+ refugees needing humanitarian and social assistance