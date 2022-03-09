FACTS!

The Batman movie has a lot of positives going for it: there’s a bunch of cool action scenes, and somehow both not ironic and gritty portrayals of The Penguin and The Riddler. Robert Pattison looking vaguely disheveled and brooding a lot.

Now I’ll tell you what it doesn’t have: totally iconic and definitely real Batman villains like The Condiment King, The Crazy Quilt, and Kite Man. It also doesn’t have Zach Galifianakis as the Joker or Michael Cera as Robin. There is also no scene in The Batman where Batman raps about how he loves to evade taxes. Not once does Batman inform a villain that he’s currently trying out “fighting around” and won’t commit to him as a greatest enemy.

You’re probably saying “that’s terrible, if only all of those aspects were in The Batman movie, it would be the greatest Batman movie ever!” Well, have I got news for you: you can find all those and more in the greatest comic book movie ever: The Lego Batman Movie. Instead of some dark movie with a sad and static Batman, why not watch a movie where he fights his greatest challenge to date: his fear of opening up to others. For a children’s movie it gets incredibly emotionally insightful. Lego Batman not only has character growth and brighter colors, but, as you can probably tell from the title, it also has legos, yet another positive that this new Batman lacks.

While the new Batman clocks in at a lengthy 3 hours, the Lego Batman movie is only 1 hour 45 minutes, so you can even watch it almost a full two times back to back in the time it would take you to watch the (much less fun) newer movie. Overall, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is many things, but most importantly: it is not and never will be as good or as groundbreaking as the seminal work of The Lego Batman Movie.