You’re damned if you do

And you’re damned if you don’t

So you might as well just do

Whatever you want

Those lyrics comes to mind as life slowly recedes back to status quo ante pandemic. Kacey Musgraves knew what she was talking about in that song “Follow Your Arrow.” (Shoot, I guess I’ve outed my occasional indulgence in the guilty pleasure of white-girl country music. Well, c’est la vie.) We seem to have reached a moment in these past few years where everyone is beginning to become kinda sorta just a little bit okay—but only if everyone else is okay with it also—with finally lifting the mask order. I’ve heard rumors, wild rumors.

If you don’t go to church

You’ll go to Hell

If you’re the first one on the front row

You’re a self-righteous son of a—

(—bitch. Kacey Musgraves might have given up cussing for Lent, but I didn’t.)

Despite these rumors though, I’m still skeptical. I bet these masks are set to stay here for longer. Why? Because we’ve heard this before. ‘Oh, the pandemic’ll be gone in two weeks.’ ‘Oh, your senior year should be completely normal. The summer heat is gonna kill the virus.’ ‘Ooooohhhh, stop complaining, you ungrateful whiny bitch. Be thankful that we are having a basketball game at all.’ Yeah Principal Ray, well guess what, there’s a difference between checking the score of the fan-less game on my phone and watching it in the loud, grimy gymnasium with all my sweaty friends packed together in the student section.

If you save yourself for marriage

You’re a bore

You don’t save yourself for marriage

You’re a HORR-(hahahahaha, good pun)-ible person

Where was I? I got a little side-tracked. Oh right, masks. Yeah, there’s no way in heck that mandate is going away this semester. Mecklenburg County may have lifted theirs, but Davidson College? Not a chance. They know that as soon as they lift the mandate, cases will spike. And then we will go right back to masks. It’s Catch-(20)22. Every possibility leads to the same result: we remain in masks. And don’t get me wrong, I’ll follow the rules, dot every i, and cross every t. But aren’t I allowed to admit that I want to see people’s lips again? I want to be able to see somebody–anybody–give me that sexy bottom-lip bite. I miss it so…

When the straight and narrow

Gets a little too straight

Roll up a joint, I would

Me too, Kacey. Me effin’ too.