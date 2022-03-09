Social Justice Troupe Cast members performing in This Special Place. Photo by Sydney Schertz ’24

Campbell Walker ’25 (She/Her)

What was the rehearsal process like for this production?

Davis Varnado ‘25 (he/him): The rehearsal process for the Social Justice Theatre Troupe performance was unique as it was mostly student-led. We spent the first semester talking about social justice issues, both within the college and outside of it. We quickly realized that we all experienced issues within the Davidson community that we wanted to address. We created a ton of skits, which later became the “memory scenes” that were incorporated into the play. Calley Anderson, the playwright, came to visit us for a weekend during November. We told her everything we wanted to include in the play, and she wrote and finished the play during Winter break.

When we got back, we had around a month until the performance. We did a dramatic reading, meaning that the 3 main voices had their scripts in hand and there was minimal movement during the play. Dr. Green gave us some direction during this time, but the bulk of our rehearsals were spent on the memory scenes. Each of the 3 memory scenes had their own scene captain who directed each scene.

Identity Scene- We first performed this scene in front of Calley when she was here in November. Zayna was the scene captain for this memory, and she decided to focus on the stereotypes surrounding Voice 1 (Zayna and Sahana). In this scene, Voice 1 sits on a block, and the other actors walk around the block pointing out stereotypes. Finally, Voice 1 stands up and delivers a speech that addresses these stereotypes and argues for the acceptance of everyone in this community. Emma Asks for an Extension- This memory scene is a modified version of a skit we performed in the fall. Last semester, Emma, who has a learning disability and has accomodations with the school, shared a bad experience with asking a professor for an extension on an assignment. Emma then performed an improvised skit about the experience. The other members of the troupe were then asked to physically embody this experience and were asked to create a small phrase which described both the experience and their body. Amy, the scene captain for this memory, modified it to show the emotions that Emma experienced during this interaction. Natalie played Anxiety, who was there from the beginning. I played Anger, who entered the scene after the professor did not realize that Emma needed accommodations. Sahana played Helplessness, who came in at the very end of the scene and repeated “I give up.” Emma ultimately ends the scene by yelling “I give up!” The third memory scene was the only one that we created entirely during the spring semester. Turner was the scene captain for this memory, and they wanted to represent the pressure of going to F. The first part of the scene is a debate between two different groups who try to convince their friend (played by Malavika Kalani) to either go to F or stay in. Malavika eventually does decide to go to F. The second part of the scene is set at F and she stands in the middle of a semicircle as the rest of the troupe dances around her.

One of the most important aspects of our rehearsal process throughout the entire year is comfort. I touched on it a little before, but since we are dealing with incredibly heavy topics, we need to be sure that all of the troupe was completely comfortable with everything that was happening during the rehearsal process and on stage. Dr. Green frequently asked the Voices if they were comfortable with the things that were happening. We also wanted to make sure that the audience was comfortable with everything happening on stage. To do this, we decided to add a small but adequate trigger warning before the show.

How has this show reflected your own experiences at Davidson?

Zayna Abuhakema ‘24 (she/her): I think that this show accurately reflected my experiences as a student of color at Davidson. I am very involved in a lot of student organizations, including my eating house. However, like my character said, they are not spaces that are catered to me. I have to work a bit harder to make them for myself, which is okay! It just might be something many students of color probably do not expect when joining organizations on campus.

Walker Hansen ‘25 (he/him): The entire show was inspired by discussions the troupe had together last semester, so it is based on our collective experiences. The parts that resonated the most with me, though, were the parts concerning the party culture at F.

Sahana Athreya ‘25 (she/her): As a student of color on campus who got to speak with the playwright and talk about my personal experiences, the show made me feel heard and seen. The Social Justice Theatre Troupe gave me a platform to talk about issues that mattered to me and build a safe space with a group of passionate and loving people.

David Kilde ’25 (he/him): I often find it hard to narrow down the issues I care about, especially when I find myself wanting to listen to issues that my friends and colleagues care about. It can feel hard to decide what needs my attention the most and what I could be most effective working on.

What do you hope people will take away from this production?

Zayna Abuhakema ‘24 (she/her): I hope people just start listening to each other. More than that, we need to learn to start being okay with being uncomfortable when hearing/sharing experiences, as that is how we learn from one another. Not all of our stories are going to be positive, and not all of us are going to be comfortable when listening or sharing. We need to have these uncomfortable conversations, because what comes out of them is a new sense of empathy and understanding for things we may not have been aware of.

Walker Hansen ‘25 (he/him): In the post-show dialogue, we had audience members write down actions that they could carry out to help improve conditions on campus. If they take away anything from the show, I hope it’s that each of them has the power to make positive change and that they shouldn’t be complacent with the status quo.

Sahana Athreya ‘25 (she/her): Everyone has power; we just have to learn to wield it. I hope that people will take action, big or small, to bring about positive change.

David Kilde ’25 (he/him): I hope people will understand that these may not be exclusively Davidson problems, but they are problems at Davidson. I also want people to realize that they do have power, no matter where they are in the world.

Campbell Walker ‘25 (she/her) is an intended Neuroscience major from Dallas, TX. She can be reached for comment at cawalker1@davidson.edu.