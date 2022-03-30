Sophia Beall’s exhibition, Body in Time. The sculptures from left to right: “Lips,” “Brain,” “Eyes,” and “Limbs.” Photo by Campbell Walker ‘25

The following passage is Sophia Beall’s artist statement about her senior exhibition in the Smith Gallery from March 25-29.

It is not through movement, but through time, that my sculptures come to life.

I began this series with the intention of exploring the nature of our society’s intimate relationship with technology, and the evolution of machines to become extensions of our being. With technology having infiltrated every aspect of our lives, our appetite for immediacy continues to grow stronger than ever, slowly eradicating the once-clear distinction between human and machine. Our sense of self bleeds beyond the borders of our physical bodies, seeping into the screens, appliances, and vehicles that surround our every move. With this in mind, I started creating kinetic sculptures inspired by the idea of the human body as a machine.

However, the absence of a predictable path within my sculptures exposes their imperfections, resulting in an entity that more closely resembles the liveliness and spontaneity of a body than the efficiency of a machine. The technical flaws then become crucial to the visual and conceptual success of the sculpture, unraveling perceptions of bodily autonomy and exposing the human body for what it really is– a faulty contraption that relies solely on the circumstances of place, time, and chance for continued existence.

As my sculptures grew in their accumulation of bodily features and idiosyncratic motions, their presence delved deeper into the realm of the uncanny and further from the predictability of the machine . A motorized hum descends into tired creaks and groans, and smooth silicone surfaces grow muddled with soot and tears. Their gradual wear and tear consciously mimics the signs of an aging body, and with each cycle of movement they complete, my sculptures establish a set interval of time, or lifespan– thus introducing themes of birth, aging, death, and decomposition.

The presence of the audience breathes life into these forms, as each piece requires the action of an outside hand in order to perform. This necessary tactile engagement– coupled with the sense of heightened awareness of one’s own physical body when surrounded by large-scale works– invites an opportunity for recognition of the sculptures as fellow living beings. Composed of discarded found objects and skin-like silicone, my artworks are experiences that mimic the chaos, trauma, and tension of a human life.

Sophia Beall/2022 (she/her) is a studio art major from Greenville, SC.