You are walking through Commons.

It is a Francophone themed dinner,

and a certain je ne sais quoi is in the

air. You make eye contact with –or rather he

makes eye contact with you– a slice of coco-

nut pie placed delicately by the dessert table.

“Salut tout le monde,” you whisper

(Editor’s note: that means “Well hello

there” for all you non-French speakers

and also to French speakers, apologies

for the Google Translate).

You decide you want to take him home

with you, home to your Commons ta-

ble. Once you both are settled,

you decide to split a bottle

of Cheerwine to set the

mood. (We Googled it,

Cheerwine is also an

aphrodisiac).

Once you get

talking, you re-

alize just how

dense he is, in

every sense of

the word. He

can barely

hold a con-

versation.

L u c k i l y,

that is ex-

actly what

you are

looking for

on a night

like to-

night. His

thiccness hits a certain

spot deep in your abdomen, sating

a hunger you didn’t know you had be-

fore grasping his girth in your hands. No

strings attached, just a little fun.

Once you really dig in, you are intro-

duced to how sweet he is. Every inch

is full and rich and sugary. With every

moment you spend together, you wish

you had another moment more. But

sure enough, you soon reach the end, or

should I say crust, of your time together.

A tear rolls down your cheek onto your

off-white plastic Commons plate. You

left said plate spotless–not a morsel went

unexplored by your tongue.

You took his pleasure for your-

self, leaving nothing to be en-

joyed by the food slurry

that awaits discarded food

at the end of the plate

conveyor belt. Stand-

ing there, watch-

ing the last

vestige of

y o u r

s w e e t

t r e a t

t r y s t

trundle

a l o n g

o n

g r e a s y

b l u e

slats, you

sigh. Yet another re-

minder of the ephemerality of

life. “Maybe I’ll see you next year,” you

whisper to no one, or maybe everyone,

but the Commons nightlife drowns out

any hope of being heard.