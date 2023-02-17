Adam Hickey’s Path to Justice: An Interview with a U.S. Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security

Peter W. Beck ’25

Adam Hickey is a U.S. Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division at the Department of Justice. He attended Davidson College (‘95-’96) before transferring to Harvard and then received his J.D. from Yale Law School. Hickey is a career federal prosecutor and presently oversees the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section and the Foreign Investment Review Section. Most recently, the National Security Division has made headlines in cases involving Chinese intelligence operations, cracking down on lobbyists representing foreign countries, and the Mar-a-lago classified document retention investigation.

PB: Can you provide an overview of your position at the Department of Justice?

AH: I’m a Deputy Assistant Attorney General, meaning I’m sort of number two, along with three other colleagues in a division that’s responsible for our national security work.

The National Security Division is responsible for the Department of Justice’s work countering national security threats. You can divide the world of national security into two parts: counterterrorism, which is countering violence that has an ideological component to it, and counterintelligence, which is countering the activities of foreign governments. I’m […] responsible for most of our counterintelligence work. And what that means, to get a little more granular, is criminal investigations that relate to state-sponsored computer hacking. So, efforts by Russia, China, Iran, or North Korea to hack into the U.S. government systems, critical infrastructure, or the private sector.

It includes enforcement of something called the export controls. So we control whether certain products and technology can be sent to certain places in the world, often, for national security reasons. For example, to prevent an adversarial country from getting better militarily.

We also enforce sanctions. So if the Treasury sanctions […]a Russian oligarch, it becomes a violation of law to do business with that oligarch or to move related assets belonging to that individual through the US financial system. There are criminal penalties that apply if you violate sanctions.

We enforce what we call malign foreign influence or covert foreign influence. That means cases related to foreign governments’ efforts to influence public opinion or policy in a way that is not transparent. So there’s a statute called the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires public relations firms and lobbyists and others to register if they’re trying to influence public opinion on behalf of a foreign government.

Economic espionage, so efforts by foreign governments or state-owned enterprises, to steal IP from US companies like trade secrets, and use that’s also within my remit.

I also supervise a section called the Foreign Investment Review Section, which is responsible for a kind of regulatory work, we call them foreign investment security reviews. So for example, if a foreign company wants to buy an American company, the President has the power to block that acquisition if it is bad for national security[…] I supervise the Foreign Investment Review Section’s work on CFIUS[…-. For example, if a foreign company wanted to buy a US email provider, for example, that we have a lot of sensitive personal data related to US persons, potentially, that’s a transaction we’d scrutinize pretty closely.

PB: I want to ask you later about the prosecutions and purposes behind each of those individual offices, but first, tell me more about your journey to your current position. Previously you worked in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), and you also spent time in private practice. Why were you interested in public service?

AH: I’m a little embarrassed to say this, but I always wanted to be a lawyer, at least since middle school[…]I thought I wanted to be a prosecutor. I liked the idea of being a lawyer who helps protect people. After law school, I clerked for a couple of years, and I went to a law firm, in part, because it’s hard to get into DOJ unless you have a little bit of experience. But going to SDNY was something I wanted to do pretty much as early as I knew, a place like SDNY existed, or the Justice Department. I worked there for about five years. Everyone starts doing the same type of cases: entry-level drugs, fraud, immigration, crimes, guns, that kind of thing.

Over time, I started to specialize in national security work, doing a lot of international drug trafficking and counterterrorism cases. And as part of that work, I was detailed to something called the Guantanamo review task force. This is something former President Obama stood up to evaluate the evidence against detainees in Guantanamo Bay and make an assessment of whether some of them could be prosecuted in federal court. That experience was eye-opening. I learned a lot about the terrorism threat, leading up to and after 9/11.

I was just enraptured by national security work. I loved working in DC. I loved working in an interagency environment. I had done a few trials in SDNY, but I came to think that maybe I was interested in doing something beyond litigation. So NSD, the component I’m in now, was looking for someone with prosecutorial experience, to start opening national security cyber cases. Before 2012, we didn’t look at state-sponsored hacking as a crime that you would investigate like a crime, we looked at it purely through the lens of being a military or intelligence problem.

The prosecutor’s office in New York detailed me to NSD for four years to build up cases in the national security cyberspace. At the end of my detail, I went back to SDNY and did appellate work for about six months [before] I was promoted to the job I have now.

PB: There is a classic decision for people wanting to practice criminal law between wanting to be a prosecutor or defense attorney, and you said that you always wanted to be a prosecutor. Could you speak more to why you were passionate about that?

AH: You need both sides. You need good lawyers to be defense lawyers and good lawyers to be prosecutors. It’s premised on both sides having the opportunity to come to court and make their arguments with the idea that the truth will win out. I have a lot of respect for defense attorneys, but being a prosecutor spoke to me because I empathize with crime victims. The law is there principally to protect us from people who would intend us harm. There’s an element of patriotism in it, too. I think most AUSAs will tell you, there’s something really thrilling and humbling about standing up in court and entering an appearance on behalf of the government.

PB: Jumping into your current role. Could you give examples of prosecutions that each of the offices that you oversee bring?

AH: One example, there’s a Chinese telecommunications company called Huawei. It’s currently charged in two cases that are pending, one in Brooklyn, [and] one in Seattle in federal court. The allegations in those cases are essentially that the company violated sanctions by doing its business through a subsidiary in Iran, which involves financial payments through the US financial sector, and also that the company conspired to steal intellectual property from American companies.

Another example, a few weeks ago we unsealed charges against two Iranian nationals, who are accused of launching extortionate cyber attacks on US victims, ranging from state and local governments to utility companies. Essentially locking up those systems using encryption and then sending ransom demands saying, if you don’t pay me, I’m either going to leak your information, or I’m going to leave your system locked or both. You’ll sometimes hear that referred to as ransomware.

PB: The phrase the rule of law has been in the news a lot lately. Can you speak a little bit about what it means to you personally, and also what it means to our country?

AH: Sure, what I think of when someone says [the] rule of law is you have a neutral principle or standard, and you apply that standard without regard to fear or favor. You apply it to the powerful and the weak, to the rich and the poor, without regard to someone’s station in life, or their resources, or their race or their gender, or anything else. And without regard to political party, you apply the law based on the facts, not based on any of these collateral considerations. I think it’s a critical part of who we are as a country and how our democracy works is that we aspire [to do this.] It’s an imperfect system, but we aspire to apply the law based on the facts, not based on irrelevant considerations.

PB: It is my understanding that Department of Justice employees pride themselves on being apolitical and not taking politics into effect. How do you continue to maintain that in what some would argue is an increasingly partisan environment?

AH: There’s a deep culture of not talking about politics in the Justice Department. What gets you good attention, on the street with your friends, or on cable TV is not the same thing that gets you good attention within the Justice Department. Within the Justice Department, if you walk around with the same attitude and speech as a cable TV commentator, that will be very bad for your career. The culture of the [DoJ] is not to approach problems through the lens of your own political policy preferences.

The other advantage to my work, and I think to criminal work generally, is it’s inherently nonpartisan. Whether we’re talking about enforcing drug laws or prosecuting financial fraud, or national security, there’s a common objective there, which is to protect society or protect the victims of fraud, or to advance American interests when it comes to national security and protect American lives. That’s a pretty common foundation. And you can work on that foundation with colleagues, regardless of what their politics are.

PB: Yes, sir. So that’s most of my, I’m gonna say tougher questions. Not that the next ones don’t pose their own difficulty. But those are a little bit more serious, whereas these last three are a little bit more fun. What is the strangest case you’ve ever encountered?

AH: Depends on what you mean by strange, but I will say generally. What I found interesting about prosecuting narcotics traffickers is their work looks like a business. It’s just a bit screwed up. They have some of the same human concerns that many entrepreneurs would have, but it takes them in a direction. […]

One was an essentially all-female heroin distribution ring, where all of the players were in the same family. The source of supply was nicknamed Abuela. She was in Ecuador. She was sending heroin to relatives in the Bronx, who were then using their daughters and nieces as lookouts when they would sell the drugs and there was something fascinating and deeply sad about working on that case.

You asked me a bit about prosecutorial discretion. One of the insights I had as a prosecutor is the rules are designed to allow you to gather evidence and prosecute the guilty. What makes me feel empowered, or when I felt most powerful as a prosecutor is when, yes, the evidence was there.

But the just result [in this case] called for an element of discretion. For example, [for] one of the daughters that I mentioned who was acting as a lookout, it didn’t seem to me or my supervisors that prison time for that first offense was going to be the best outcome. You often have opportunities as a prosecutor, to seek less than the law would allow you to in terms of punishment because it is the more just result or seems justified by the circumstances.

Another case, similar to that was also a narcotics trafficking conspiracy. It was a meth distribution ring. One of the subjects of the investigation was a really sympathetic young guy who was dating someone who exploited him and used him to run money proceeds back to the West Coast. But for this, he was on track to go to medical school. It’s to me that the mistakes he made were not enough to completely upend the path he otherwise would be on, and [that] he deserved a second chance. Those are two examples of circumstances where we sought to resolve the case through an alternative disposition through a lighter sentence or plead to a lesser offense.

Those cases stand out to me because it’s the opportunity you have as a lawyer to say, well, I could do this, but the fairer thing is something short of that. I look back on that, and the values of the office, and those are moments of pride.

PB: Have you found your work humanizing at all? There’s a moralistic narrative that we all grew up with, which is just like, criminals are bad. Have you found your work to shift that narrative?

AH: In the sense that people act out of selfishness, greed, [or] for lack of forethought. I mean, yes, and no. There are also instances where one of the defendants I prosecuted molested the three-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend when she walked out of the room just for a few moments. I prosecuted terrorist cases. I was involved in the investigation and indictment of the defendants who are responsible for 9/11. I would say [that] just as there’s a spectrum of character and human nature, there are some people who make a single mistake, and there others who are venal and selfish and you have less sympathy for them.

PB: What is one class in college that you didn’t take, but wish you had?

AH: Computer Science?

PB: That makes sense. All right. Final question. If you could be doing anything else other than what you’re doing right now, what do you think that it would be?

AH: Hard question. When I was a kid, I thought about being a pilot. How many 10-year-olds want to be pilots? Probably a lot. But I’ve never second-guessed being a lawyer. I honestly can’t imagine what I’d do if I weren’t a lawyer.

In college, I worked for the Davidsonian my freshman year, and when I went to Harvard, I worked for the Harvard Crimson. I think being a reporter was fun. I don’t know [if] I could have survived or thrived as a journalist. I think I probably found the calling for me, but maybe that would have been the alternative.

PB: Is there any advice that you want to give Davidson undergraduates?

AH: I get that question a lot. There are two things I say in response. One is [to] read the newspaper. I got this advice from one of my Davidson professors, Ahrensdorf. You should read the newspaper every day. Even if you may not be able to make it through all of it, understanding what’s happening in the world is really important. And understanding it by reading, something that someone has taken the time and care to put into words is different from whatever the headline is. Breaking news has its place, but it’s hard to offer context and thoughtful reflection the moment something happens.

And the second thing is when I was in college, I put a lot of thought into, okay, I’m here, how do I get there? And how will it get me here? You do have to think about where you want to end up and how to position yourself. But it’s really important to figure out what you like, what you want, and not just professionally, but also what kind of life you want to have.