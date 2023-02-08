Placement Day Perspectives

An iconic day at Davidson College, Placement Day celebrates being drunk from 6 am until 2 am, as first years get sorted into what Davidson claims are not sororities despite them having almost every aspect of a sorority. The Yowl sent out one of our best reporters on a mission to get an inside scoop.

I started out at the Warner pregame at 5:15 am, where I interviewed the president as she sipped on a mimosa. “Like they say, it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, but today it literally is 5 o’clock here. Just forget about the AM and PM part.” She giggled before slurping down a jello shot. “I’m just so excited for our baby weebs!” Despite further research, we have been unable to determine what a Weeb actually is.

After downing 2 mimosas I left the pregame to brave the 28 degree weather, where glittered up girls in mini skirts and tank tops shivered their way to other pregames. I made my way to Belk, where the screaming and banging began at 7 am. I stopped a confused and sleepy male as he made his way out of the bathroom. “I was just sleeping when I heard all this ruckus, so I went out in the hall to see what all the commotion was about. Suddenly, I saw a girl dressed as Hannah Montana running through the hall, yelling at people’s doors. I thought I was dreaming–I’ve always had Miley Cyrus fantasies–but turns out it was real, and Hannah Montana continued banging on doors for another 15 minutes.” He rubbed his eyes before returning to his room.

I made my way back outside, where the first years went running to their houses as the upperclassmen cheered. I stopped a first year on her way to Connor. “I’m so glad I got my first choice. I mean, your eating house pretty much determines your entire social life. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else; I know these are MY people. I just didn’t think I’d fit with any of the other houses.” I didn’t have the heart to tell her that a computer algorithm determined who her “people” were. I moved onto the SAE house, where a group of men stood on the porch, watching the chaos. I stopped a senior to ask him why he was up so early.

“This is my fourth Placement Day. I’ve gotta say, Warner’s theme really won this year. There’s nothing better than colorful bodysuits. I’m just here to watch the action.” He insisted that it wasn’t creepy at all, and even stated that he is just here to “support women having fun.”

Placement day always leads back to Commons, where the members of the houses (that are not sororities, I must reiterate) yelled their house chants across the dining hall. I spotted a junior in the corner, sipping on something colorful from a Deer Park water bottle. “Placement Day is just another excuse to drink, like pretty much any other Davidson social event. I’m not actually in an eating house anymore. The required house meetings could have been an email and the service requirements were just too much for me. Like seriously, I could have just donated directly to the organization; my dad’s got plenty of money.”

The student body spent their afternoon at F, embarrassing themselves as usual, just in broad daylight this time. The sun was shining, drinks were spilling, and ping pong balls were bouncing through the legs of bystanders while frat men frantically chased them around. Toward the end of the day, I realized I needed to actually get some more perspectives, because that was the entire reason I was there, to make fun of, and not to have fun.