The lead-up to Placement Day means the singular time women and gender minorities check WildcatSync through their four years in order to submit their clusters and preferences for their favorite eating house. Despite being trained to question everything with meaningless philosophical questions in our classes (“what really is the environment?” ENV majors whisper to the trees), everyone blindly accepts that a computer algorithm places everyone into their eating houses. Some say that being in one of four eating houses is like joining the four Acapella groups on campus: you’re assigned one by pure fate, it takes no effort to be in for three years, and yet every member still adopts it as an important personality trait despite outsiders not caring. Here at the Yowl, we decided to figure out what really goes into determining which of the four houses someone is placed into.

Turner. This was the easiest of the eating houses to investigate by far. The Yowl investigative team discovered that one’s WildcatSync profile was linked to one’s T&I profile. If you searched up phrases such as “oat milk near me,” and “vintage deadstock avant garde clothing no one else understands,” on any device with Duo installed, WildcatSync flagged you as gay—uh, whoops, we mean “Turner Appropriate.”

Connor. Studies have found that Connor was instrumental in bringing together the Davidson College Police Department and the Center for Student Health & Wellbeing. Those found to be engaged in “suspicious” activity, accidentally leaving small little white trails wherever they travel, by campo were immediately reported to the Center for Student Health & Wellbeing as students of concern. The Yowl found going on this list in turn also guaranteed them a spot in Connor.

Warner. If you have previously expressed anti-Cutler sentiments for his historic theft of the “W” letter, have googled “how to fix window with brick sized hole” or “how to find stolen credit card,” then you were automatically shipped to the top of the Warner list for placement. The fact that you already have this hard-hitting shared bond means you will forever be united with the most sorority-like anti-sorority girls. Wapa Hapa.

Rusk. Remember when you read that one Buzzfeed advice list going into your first year of college and it told you to become involved as possible as if you hadn’t spent the last four years grinding as the president of twenty-seven different clubs just to get into college in the first place so flash forward and now you’re signed up for every single club in WildcatSync and are constantly bombarded with emails every second of the day? Well, if one of those clubs were even remotely religious, congratulations, you were placed in Rusk! (Bonus points if you also think North Carolina is part of the South and own a pair of cowboy boots). In order to maintain your place in this house you may be forced to learn the “Hoedown Throwdown,” a totally real dance that people in this part of western Carolina definitely do.