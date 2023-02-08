After the American military shot down a Chinese spy balloon last week, many thought the tension with the communist nation had been resolved. However, the keen eyes of a student in Dr. Kristen Thompson’s astronomy class caught a glimpse of a second balloon flying over the IMACs yesterday while completing their telescope homework. NASA offered the student who spotted the balloon a job as chief astronomer. This offer comes on the merit that it was, according to Bill Nelson, the 14th NASA administrator “the first piece of useful astronomy in modern history”.

While the aim of the Chinese government’s plan is unclear, what we can be certain of is that they definitely saw you leave the SPE apartment, and it’s totally embarrassing. Xi Jinping, president of the People’s Republic of China, was unavailable for a comment, but we were able to sit down with Dong Jingwei, the vice minister of the Chinese Ministry of State Security. He informed us that the footage of you leaving SPE has been broadcast to each of China’s 1.42 billion citizens, and the whole country knows exactly what you did on Saturday night.

It remains a point of contention amongst the nation’s leaders as to whether or not this balloon ought to be shot down. Those on both sides of the aisle recognize that allowing a spy balloon to be flown in our airspace is unacceptable. Despite this bipartisan sentiment, calls to leave the balloon in the air are certainly growing. Pennsylvania representative John Fetterman had this to say- “While we need to make sure this does not become a larger issue; the balloon has obvious benefits. Seeing you leave F in shame was honestly the funniest thing I’ve seen in months, so the balloon should stay.” Even celebrities like Tom Hanks have expressed that they would like the keep the balloon up. “So embarrassing- I live for seeing people at their lowest,” stated the Forest Gump star.

Some other notable events caught by the balloon’s surveillance equipment:

You dropping an empty cup at commons.

Your honest reaction the moment you got your third eating house choice.

Information regarding the Duke Energy nuclear plant, including override passcodes, giving the Chinese government access to sound the alarm whenever they please.

You stepping into the raw sewage puddle behind Nummit in sandals.

You secretly pouring out half your bourg behind F at noon.

In an attempt to get back at China, the U.S. has sent its own spy balloon to spy on China, but unpredicted winds resulted in the Balloon getting off course and hovering over Spain instead, where it has been capturing footage of your ex-boyfriend having a great time on his abroad program. He does not seem remotely upset about the break-up, and the warm climate has left him looking tan and better than ever. The Chinese government has noted the contrast- claiming the recent weather over this “muddy shithole” has left you looking pale and sickly.