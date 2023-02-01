The Davidson Art Club: An Escape to “Another World” for Creative Students 

Cate Goodin ’26 (she/her)

A student’s art setup in the VAC. photo credit Belle Staley ’26

Now, why might someone be mysteriously heading to the VAC at 7:00 pm on a Thursday night? A group of students crosses main street, they call a number posted on the door to be let in (not all of us are lucky enough to have VAC Catcard access) and they disappear up the stairs. Well, it’s a mystery no longer! Davidson’s very own art club, “Ars Longa,” holds a weekly meeting for anyone interested in art and creativity. The latin name pays homage to the phrase “ars longa, vita brevitas: art is long, life is short.” With this motto at its foundation, Ars Longa provides a space to slow down from fast-paced college life.

Although it has existed for many years, Ars Longa reached a turning point in 2019. Laura Bullock ‘23 took on its responsibilities her freshman year and explained what prompted her.

“When I came in freshman year (2019), I wasn’t enrolled in any studio courses and wanted an opportunity to use the painting resources at the VAC,” Bullock said. “I started meeting with [Assistant Professor of Art] Katie [St. Clair] and we organized a watercolor and gouache painting session in the spring of 2020.”

The COVID-19 pandemic followed shortly after two meetings and, even when back on campus, the VAC remained closed to students not enrolled in art courses.

Now a senior, Bullock reorganized the club’s weekly sessions and planned with St.Clair “to find underclassmen for leadership positions so the club would have a future.” In a nod to Bullock’s own young start as leader of the club, Belle Staley (‘26) stepped up to be the president with a host of other students, mainly underclassmen, transitioning to its executive board.

Once again, Ars Longa exists in the midst of a revival– new leadership, new interest, and overall new enthusiasm for the resource. The fall meetings were mainly focused on figure drawing with an occasional watercolor session. A typical session would start with chatting in the classroom, music humming on the speaker in the background, and collecting one’s preferred materials: newsprint or mixed media paper, charcoal, graphite, pencils, pastels.​​ The room takes the shape of a crescent, with students arranged on stools all viewing different angles of the model setup staged center. Drawing boards rest precariously on knees as a model walks in and settles into poses in full or partial nude. Ars Longa provides the rare and incomparable artist experience of figure drawing outside of the classroom. The club hires a variety of professional and student models who pose for an evening of sketching. Speaking from experience, the hour-long meeting passes by in a blur. We move through 3 minute poses all the way to a 15 minute detailed sketch. As the phone timer rings for the last time, I feel like I’m waking up out of a meditative experience. The night ends with musings over others’ work, washing off charcoaled covered hands, and walking out of the VAC–out of a separate world–back onto campus.

Staley underscored the importance of immersion. Staley lives her role as president with the goal of “creating a space for people who want to be more than whatever major they are.” Ars Longa is here to build a community around art, and Staley aspires to keep “making it relevant.” In the coming weeks, Ars Longa executive board hopes to encourage new members to create, continue sessions of drawing and watercolor, and expand into painting or sculpture in the following years. Timing could be changing soon for easier hours and an increased turnout, so follow along on Instagram (@davidsonartclub) or email Staley (bestaley@davidson.edu) for updates. Continuing Bullock’s mission of accessibility, this reinvigorated Ars Longa recognizes the club’s opportunity for students without an artistic outlet in their class schedule because, quite simply, it is not easy to get into a Davidson studio arts class. Though Staley acknowledged that sometimes the “VAC is its own entire world,” that world doesn’t have to be intimidating; Ars Longa can transport you into it for one comforting hour of creativity.

Cate Goodin ‘26 (she/her) is an English and Biology double major from McLean, VA. She can be reached for comment at cagoodin@davidson.edu.