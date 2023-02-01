Senior Realizes He Might Finally Be Too Old to Tell People He Could Have Played College Ball if He Hadn’t Torn His ACL

When he first entered college, he was agile, quick, strong, an athletic-god some might say. Fresh out of the end of his high school baseball career, Kevin Chester was ready to move into the world of college. He proudly walked through Chamber’s halls, wearing his high school baseball cap, not afraid to tell anyone about the emails that used to flood his inbox from D3 coaches.

However, as the years went on, Chester’s love for baseball became a love for drinking beer, and as his six pack became a beer belly, Chester began to realize that maybe he no longer was the baseball star that he was in high school. After his attempt to walk on sophomore year failed, Chester settled for club baseball (yes, we have a club baseball team). However, he still proudly wore the Washington and Lee Baseball t-shirt that he got at an 10th grade summer advanced camp.

Now, toward the end of his college career, the frequency of comments about the good old baseball days has significantly diminished, and girls are no longer interested when he tells them that he could have played college baseball if it weren’t for his injuries. In fact, girls even seem surprised that he ever played a sport at all.

He now spends his day swiping through tinder (which includes an outdated sports picture from his freshman year) and watching baseball games in public places. He loves to be able to look at the games “from an expert angle,” and he believes he is the best man to commentate major league baseball because “it’s just like college ball, but there are some rule changes.” He also somehow has experience in every single conceivable baseball play (there are like 8 or 9) and he is quick to interject into a conversation and talk about “field days,” and “that one tournament I went to, but I had to sit out, but I supported the team.” He can’t wait to return to the world of sports, and he’s even started packing Zyns; “tobacco’s half the battle, right? If I can chew tobacco right, I can play baseball again, despite my injuries.”