RUSH UPDATES: Freshman Make a Tough Decision on Which Brand of Politically Incorrect Humor Fits With Them 

Let me set the mood; it’s a Thursday night and I sit across from a fraternity member (we’ll call him Mr. Khakis) concerned about rush. Perhaps he should be more worried about the lifelessness in his eyes after downing 7 beers, but he’s concerned about rush. Yes, for a couple of freshman boys, it’s time to lose your identity to “the brotherhood,” then realize that it’s culty, and then just have parties with the people that you like, and occasionally rep the frat. The man I sit with is concerned about a quasi fraternity hierarchy and claims this particular fraternity is the best fraternity on campus. Though it would be the worst fraternity at any other school, it is the “best” here, which means that you think you’re a beast, when you’re just a nerd like everyone else in this godforsaken place.

However, all the nerdy fraternities on campus can promise that they have the most refined, intelligent brand of politically incorrect humor. Mr. Khakis believes that his brotherhood rides the line but they never cross it. He stated that “riding the line is how it’s done–like mayhe–did I say mayhe? Oh shit, sorry I meant ‘maybe.’ Maybe. Interesting word. Maybe,–what was I saying?” When I asked him what his favorite topics were to joke, he said that he enjoyed the occasional September 11th jokes, though “the libs kind of took that one,” so he mostly jokes about President Trump and Joe Biden. It’s hard to tell how serious he is when he says “do you think the democrats just found votes for the 2020 election? How did they find votes? It’s the mail-insI swear to God man (I’m a woman).” I asked him what other topics he found humorous, and he said he didn’t want to say them on the record. So off the record he told me all about his favorite national tragedies, and his favorite clips of Joe Biden’s biggest failures. He drank another beer and said “I’m not even drunk, but I gotta throw up in the sink.” I asked Mr. Khakis one more time for his thoughts for potential rushies. He said “if you watch Family Guy, you’ll fit in well.” He then ripped his weed pen and said he was going to Cookout. He quickly came back in saying “who can take me to Cookout,” but everyone was clearly drunk. He said “fuck I need some pledges–I mean I need some new members. I need new members so we can hang out and drive to Cookout.” Do you watch Family guy? Do you want to drive drunk people to Cookout? Do you think you have what it takes to carry around a sense of pride based on a couple of Greek letters? Join a fraternity.