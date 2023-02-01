How To Tell People Don’t Want To Be Your Friend: A Sequel

Our most loyal Yowl readers will remember last semester’s issue, “A Guide to Conversations,” an article that took me to the depths of my humanity and was, undoubtedly, my most challenging piece as a Yowl correspondent. Well, that work has now been outdone. As a naturally socially stunted person, I tried following my own advice taken from my previous ethnographic research, setting out on a journey to finally make a few friends. I would like to clarify here that I do in fact have two friends, both of whom are in relationships, so I guess you could say I really have four friends. Anyways, I thought it would be for the best to stop being the third wheel and break out as my own individual once and for all (definitely not because my friends kept telling me to leave the room).

To keep the process as scientific as possible, I tried three (3) different methods of reaching out to people in order to see which one worked best. They did all fail, but don’t worry about that part; what really matters is the science.

Method 1: Try talking to someone in one of your classes. From my research, this is the typical way people make friends, and one I hypothesized would be the easiest. During the first trial for this method, I saw someone from a class I took last semester coming up the stairs. I said their name at three (3) gradually increasing volume levels, but they didn’t hear me any of the times. I repeated this trial with a different person walking up the stairs. Similarly, I called their name at three (3) gradually increasing volumes. This person heard me, made eye contact with me, and then looked away and continued walking.

Method 2: Reach out over social media. Maybe there’s a person you’ve interacted with on a very basic level where you run in similar, but not completely the same friend groups. Because of your meekly interactions and stories you’ve heard about them, you internally label this person as “cool.” You decide to reach out to them via social media with the most direct wording possible only to open their reply and see the phrase, “I don’t have the capacity.” While there is room for interpretation, I’d be lying if I said the message didn’t sting with every exclamation point.

Method 3: After the first two methods failed, I just gave up 🙁

Douglas Hicks ‘90 (he/him) is President of Davidson College and is originally from his mom. He can be reached for comment at douglashicks@davidson.edu.