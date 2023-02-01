Bringing Back Tradition: A Recap of Winterfest 2023

Katherine Marshall ’26 (she/her)

Laundry Day performs at Winterfest 2023. Photo credit Kyra Dalbo ’25.

Upon writing this profile of this January’s Winterfest, I dove into some Davidsonian archives with a curiosity about the origins of this annual party in Union. According to a 2012 February 1st edition of the paper, the idea for Winterfest came out of SGA in 2010 as an effort to unite “up the hill” and “down the hill” cultures, referring to a divide on campus between those involved with Patterson Court and those uninvolved. At that time, Winterfest was planned by the Union Board and SGA in conjunction with the PCC, whereas this year it was spearheaded by senior Laura Bullock, chair of the Concert Committee. One of the founding ideas behind Winterfest was to provide a chance for students to gather, dance, and enjoy good music at an event independent of Patterson Court. In 2012, the attendance at Winterfest was between 1200 and 1400 students, which was 66% to 77% of the student body at the time. The attendance for this year’s Winterfest didn’t reach that threshold, but Union was definitely not empty. According to SGA, a little over 1000 students were in attendance.

Archival image from Winterfest 2010. Photo credit Union Board.

Food, games, crafts, and bouncy apparatuses were scattered throughout Union. In the words of Lars Oehler ‘26, “there were orbeez everywhere.” The stage occupied the central area on the ground floor to ensure that students could view the performances from the balconies. 2023’s Winterfest saw two New York City-based bands that have been rising in popularity in recent years: Quarters of Change and Laundry Day. Quarters of Change opened with a set of songs that set the tone for the night and gave the crowd some energy with which to welcome Laundry Day. Laundry Day, the headliner of the night was advertised more than Quarters of Change leading up to Winterfest, and many students found the opener to be a striking surprise. Violet Calkin ‘26 shared, “I was quite literally listening to T-Love by Quarters of Change while getting ready for the concert, so hearing that they were the opener was so startling and so fantastic. I daresay they were the best part of the night!” The energy for Laundry Day was also present in the crowd with some students even sharing that the band was their favorite. Laundry Day’s most popular songs were a big hit, including “Jane,” which has over nine million listens on Spotify and “FRIENDS,” which has over 14 million listens. They also performed other songs from their albums, and they even shared a song from an upcoming album. Laundry Day said goodnight to the crowd and began to exit the stage before running back out to close out the night with a cover of “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus, a huge crowd pleaser. The band members, Sawyer Nunes, Jude Ciulla, Etai Abramovich, Henry Weingartner, and Henry Pearl, are all in their early 20s and were able to relate to the crowd well. They interacted with the audience throughout the show, and they were sure to shout out Steph Curry several times throughout the set. It’s safe to say this year’s Winterfest was a hit!

Katherine Marshall ‘26 (she/her) is an undecided major from Atlanta, GA. Katherine can be reached for comment at kamarshall@davidson.edu.