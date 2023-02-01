B League IM Basketball Team Accused of Committing Recruiting Violations

The IMCAA (Intra Mural College Athlete Association) has announced an investigation into the B League Basketball Tournament at Davidson College. An unnamed team reportedly has tried to offer incentives for joining their team in the non-competitive IM league. Between offers of straight cash and ludicrous NIL deals, it appears that the IMCAA has found a team responsible for actually trying in intramurals. Targeted recruits for the team allegedly include a previously unknown alumni, Ctephen Surry (‘22). Incentives reportedly included up to $25,000, an egregious amount of money otherwise referred to as “a third of a year at Davidson”.

The team was also accused of taking the “paper classes”, most notably used at UNC in the mid 2010s, in order to stay eligible. Paper classes only exist on paper and require no work in order to pass and maintain an eligible GPA. After further investigation, these were found to be referred to as “being a Communications Major” at Davidson. The investigation of these alleged “Communications Studies Classes” are still ongoing.

This unnamed IM basketball team claims that “the IMLeagues site is unusable. In our defense there was no way to actually know if we had added someone to the team. How were we to know offering money for IM players was illegal when all we could see were 30 popup ads over every rule.”

Recruiting violations are nothing new to Davidson IM sports. Just last year, a group of seniors attempted to recruit the tallest freshmen nonners for their IM volleyball league by putting each freshman’s desired class at the top of their Webtree and only trading for commitment to their IM team in return. Thankfully, Angie Dewberry found it suspicious that so many seniors wanted to take BIO114, and the incessant emails from pre-med students begging professors to let them into their classes lead to further investigation.

As of writing, the unnamed basketball team only has 4 players listed on the roster. It is unclear if they will be able to field a team, despite the ploy to bring in professionals. The season allegedly starts this week, so be sure to report any teams for violations if you see a player even remotely competent on the court.