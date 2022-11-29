Queer Holiday Films

David Sowinski (He/They) ’25 & Anaya Patel (Any Pronouns) ’25

‘Tis the season, gays and theys! As the stress of finals starts, don’t forget that in a short few weeks, you’ll have time for hot chocolate, gingerbread cookies, and nothing but movies. We know how difficult it can be to pick something to watch, so we’ve put together a list of movies that celebrate queerness, or that queers have come to celebrate.

Set in 1950s New York, Carol puts Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara opposite each other as lovers swept up in a Christmastime affair. The sultry vibes, beautiful performances, and cozy visuals of Carol are perfect for a night spent curled up in a blanket.

Released just last year, The Bitch Who Stole Christmas is a holiday movie starring RuPaul, along with twenty other RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants. It follows a fashion journalist who must weather a winter ball and save Christmas. If you want a colorful, hilarious, draggy movie to watch this season, watch The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.

While also debatably a Halloween movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas also boasts unmistakable Christmas spirit. Its iconic characters, unforgettable soundtrack, and ghoulish aesthetic have attracted queer audiences for decades.

For an amazing cast, check out Happiest Season, a holiday rom-com starring Kristen Stewart, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Dan Levy. Abby, who has yet to come out to her conservative parents, brings her girlfriend home from Christmas before all hell breaks loose.

In the tradition queer spirit, consider watching the 1963 “Christmas Special” of The Judy Garland Show. In the special, Judy welcomes you as guests into her holiday home where you meet her family and friends Jack Jones and Mel Tormé. From “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” to “Deck the Halls,” Judy and her friends serenade you with classic holiday and musical theater tunes.

We know—all of these are Christmas movies. Far be it from us to be Christionormative, but we do live in the U.S., where the only holiday movies made are Christmas ones. Nevertheless, there are fun and cozy vibes to go around with these classics even if you don’t celebrate.

Happy Holidays!