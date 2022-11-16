Player Profile: David Skogman ’24

By Bilal Razzak ’25 (he/him)

David Skogman ’24 handles the ball in Davidson’s 75-71 win over VMI on Sunday. Photo Courtesy Davidson Athletics

With Davidson College men’s basketball enjoying one of its strongest seasons last year, expectations are high this time around. However, following the departure of A-10 player of the year Luka Brajkovic, star sharpshooter Hyunjung Lee, and legendary Head Coach Bob McKillop, the program is in need of some new talent. By recruiting talented freshman and transfer athletes, new Head Coach Matt McKillop has worked to construct a roster that he hopes can propel Davidson’s basketball program to new heights.

One of these players is transfer student David Skogman ‘24. Hailing from Waukesha, Wisconsin, Skogman hopes to make an impact from day one. Before college, Skogman played for Waukesha West High School where he averaged 18.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game during his senior outing. In addition, he was a threat from all parts of the court, shooting over thirty-eight percent from three point range. He led the Wolverines to an impressive 22-4 record, helping them eventually secure the league title. He was named All-Classic Eight Conference Player for two years in a row; the Wisconsin Sports Network Connect voted him as the top post player in the state of Wisconsin. In 2019, 247Sports had Skogman listed as the second best player in the state of Wisconsin and the 59th best center nationally.

Starting his college career at the University of Buffalo, Skogman redshirted his freshman year—sitting out for a season while keeping his eligibility. During his first season on the court, Skogman appeared in 15 games off the bench. He had a career high of sixteen points and eleven rebounds against the Miami University Redhawks. Skogman had another notable game against the Northern Illinois University Huskies, contributing eight points and seven boards.

In his second season, the six foot ten center improved dramatically. He played in all 30 games and started in the final 26. In his first career start, he scored 17 points against the Illinois State University Redbirds. He also had 20 points and 15 rebounds against Bowling Green State University. He had three straight double-double games, starting with the contest against Western Michigan University—where he had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Among other notable performances, he had 16 points against Ball State University, he scored 15 against Eastern Michigan University, and he had a 14 point and 11 rebound effort against Miami University.

Skogman clearly has an impact wherever he goes. Evidently, his second season at the University of Buffalo is extremely impressive. His broader influence at Davidson College still remains to be seen. In his first few games, Skogman has come off the bench for the Wildcats, averaging twenty-two minutes a game and helping them gain an inside presence. Furthermore, he is shooting an astonishingly impressive 50 percent from the field. He had a season high in points against Division III Guilford College, racking up 12 points in a dominant win. He also had six rebounds and two blocks in a tough match-up against Wright State University—who recently beat a power-five school in the University of Louisville. So far, Skogman’s impact can definitely be felt.

As he improves and settles into the system, the coaches will look to get the center more playing time. With a successful start to the Wildcats’ season, Skogman has definitely made his presence felt. As time goes on, we here at Davidson College hope he becomes a dominant force on the court.