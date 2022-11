By Naomi Kessinger /25 (She/Her)

Clouds over Stinson Beach – 18×24” oil on panel. 2022.

Birthday Gift – 11×14” oil on canvas. 2021.

Bon Tempe II – 22×30” oil on paper. 2021.

Naomi Kessinger ‘25 (she/her/hers) is an Art major and Art History minor and can be reached for comment at nakessinger@davidson.edu.

