Nummit Music Reviews

Grace McGuire ’25 (She/Her) & Mills Jordan ’25 (He/Him)

Monday September 5th, 10:13 AM (by Mills Jordan):

Today’s mix of drip coffee and Led Zeppelin III fueled an energetic kickstart to my morning. I’ve never flown through my Chinese 101 Quizlet set so rapidly. All the while, “Since I’ve Been Loving You” brought to the surface my perpetual fear of unrequited love. But in a cathartic sort of way. I even asked Vaughn to raise the volume. Monday’s Led Zeppelin mix easily hits a 9/10.

Monday September 5th, 3:07 PM (by Mills Jordan):

In a change of pace from the morning, the afternoon’s playlist sounds more like my TikTok “For You Page” than a Spotify playlist. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good Steve Lacy song. But did I really need to hear the “Bad Habit” chorus for the twelfth time of the day? The one silver lining is its repetition makes for nice background music. This afternoon receives a 4/10.

Tuesday, September 6th, 2:04 PM (by Grace McGuire):

Currently a cover of the french love song “La Vie en Rose” is playing and it is not the vibe. Nummit this is not Emily in Paris. And right after the vibe has completely changed to an upbeat song that sounds like an offbeat version of the holiday classic “Winter Wonderland”. Where is the consistency Nummit?? I’m giving this current moment a 1/10.

Tuesday, September 6th, 2:44 PM (by Mills Jordan):

Today’s playlist feels a bit like a high school boy testing “indie” music to impress his crush. The last song I heard was called “Puppy Dog” by Dreamer Boy. I wish I was kidding. Hopefully it’s the first and last time I hear it. On the bright side, the lo-fi beat and the indie whisper of the vocalist at least wasn’t pronounced enough to distract me. I’ll give it a 2/10.

Wednesday, September 7th, 12:10 ( by Grace McGuire):

This is a complicated review because I was really enjoying the over 10 min classical music pieces that were being played and the baristas even took my request for my personal favorite,

“Rhapsody in Blue.” However, once the Rhapsody ended there was a rough transition to what I describe as poppy low-fi beats and I am currently not having it. A fellow patron and I requested “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” but I lack faith that it will play. I give the classical music a 9/10, but the new stuff gets a 3/10.

Thursday, October 13th, 2022 (by Grace McGuire):

The Baristas seem really excited by the Halloween season because that is what was exclusively playing. And honestly, I am pretty into it too. I will say “Shrimpy in the House” was a little bit of a strange choice, and I didn’t really appreciate that. But everything else was great, it contributed to my theory that Nummit is in fact haunted. I give it a 9/10.

Monday, October 17th, 3:03 pm (by Grace McGuire):

I have spent the last two hours in Nummit and as I look back at what has been played I have a sense of pride in the Nummit baristas. They managed to smoothly transition from coffee house jazz to some lo-fi indie acoustic without any noticeable jump. I wouldn’t say the music is necessarily my first choice, but nothing about it makes me particularly upset. I give it a solid 7.5/10.

Grace McGuire ‘25 (she/her) is from Cabin John, MD and can be reached for comment at grmcguire@davidson.edu.

Mills Jordan ‘25 (he/him) is from Charleston, SC and can be reached for comment at mijordan@davidson.edu.