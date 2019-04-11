Wildcat’s Track and Field Season Update

Aidan Copeland ‘21

Sports Writer

Junior Katie Hines recieves the baton from Freshman Marquia Humphries during the 4x100m at the Charlotte 49er Classic.

Photos courtesy of Tim Cowie; DavidsonPhotos.com



The men’s and women’s Track and Field teams posted strong results at both the Raleigh Relays and the Terrier Relays two weekends ago. The Women’s team is starting to gain momentum heading into the Charlotte Invitational this weekend.

The Raleigh Relays marked one of the team’s best performances to date. A new 4×400 record was set at 3:48.05 by the relay team of Katie Hines ‘20, Grace Loehr ‘21, Tori Long ‘19, and Bianca Nolde-Lopez ‘22. This was good enough for 8th place. The 4×800 relay team of Eleni Daughters ‘21, Audrey Grammel ‘21, Sophia Mills ‘19, and Claire Nieusma ‘19 had a strong performance, taking 3rd place with a time of 9:05.34. The relay team of Meghan Corso ‘22, Marquia Humphries ‘22, Hines, and Long also finished 3rd in the 4×100 relay race, registering an impressive time of 48.12 seconds. Juniors Paige McKinney ‘20 and Susannah Cate ‘20 had standout performances in the 5k, finishing in second and fourth place respectively.

The team’s dominant performance comes as no surprise; it was only a matter of time before the hard work paid off. Long commented on the team chemistry and drive shown in this year’s team: “This is the best batch we’ve had yet. We all have a really special bond with one another, and it shows on the [track]. We’ve been on a pretty strong path of growth.” Daughters had a similar sentiment with regard to team dynamics: “As great as last year was, these girls are a closer-knit team. We’ve created this incredible culture of support and care.” Long also had this to say about her personal growth as she nears the end of her last season running track at the collegiate level: “I’ve definitely matured over the last few seasons. I’ve developed more of a leadership mindset as I’ve gained more experience, not only pushing myself, but encouraging others to do their best.” The women’s team will look to continue their strong season as the A-10 Conference Championship approaches (May 4).

The men’s team has been equally impressive lately. The 4×800 relay team of Raphael Oettl ‘22, Daniel Alvarez-Orlachia ‘21, Max Higgins ‘21 and Bryce Kalsu ‘22 had strong results, finishing with a time of 7:41.64, good enough for ninth place. The 4×1500 relay team of Dylan Carmack ‘19, and freshmen Oettl, Max Pearson ‘22, and Colin Ross broke a program record, stopping the clock at 15:58.66 and earning them eighth place.

Bryce Kalsu ‘22 hands over to Daniel Alvarez ‘21 in the 4x400m at the Charlotte 49er Classic. Both raced in the 4x800m at Raleigh Relays.



In the Terrier Relays, Jonah Lane ‘22 finished eighth with an impressive time of 1:57.15. Nick Peeples ‘21 also had a strong performance in the 200-meter dash, placing 10th with a time of 22.39 seconds. Senior Sean Caveney ‘19 had an impressive time of 54.32 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles, resulting in eleventh overall. Last but certainly not least, junior James Davis ‘20 earned his first victory of the season, clearing 4.45-meters (14’7.25) in the pole vault.

With the Charlotte Invitational next weekend, the men’s track and field team will get another chance to showcase their abilities and prepare for the A-10 Outdoors Championship in the beginning of May. Alvarez-Orlachia weighed in on the importance of this meet: “The Charlotte Invitational is another great opportunity to see ourselves improve week after week and carry the momentum our team builds all the way to the Conference Championship meet.” Peeples had similar thoughts: “It has some great competition, and it is pretty close which is nice. Hopefully our team continues to perform well, considering the outdoor conference is coming up in a few weeks.” With the midway point of the outdoor season upon us, the men’s team is looking better than ever, as they continue their journey of growth and progress.