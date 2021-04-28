Paranoia rates have risen due to the recent influx of random men lurking around campus. And no, you aren’t imagining it either. I just asked my roommate’s manwhore whether or not he believed this to be true, and he came up with undeniable evidence. Just a few days ago, there was an email sent out (By Carol? By the ambiguous ‘administration’?) that warned us students about the onslaught of elderly men walking up to people on campus and asking for their social media handles. It’s up to you to decide if this is truly dangerous or a great investment opportunity.

Now, whether you decide to give them this information is entirely up to you. I’d even say it would be a gallant act of rebellion against the manipulative power that the presidency of this school holds. I mean, come on, the trends don’t lie. Here’s how it goes: you give the man your Instagram, they DM you and proceed to ask for unsolicited pictures of your feet, you then comply, and now you have another rack in your bank account. An extra G may not seem like a lot in the grand scheme of things, but if you are committed to taking photos on a biweekly basis, then you’ll be set for at least the next few summers. Of course, though, this business runs the risk of exposing you to literally any kind of physical or verbal assault from the random person on the receiving end.

But, I’m writing this little spiel for a purpose: I’m here to tell you that it’s worth it. Stop walking in those precautionary zigzag lines (to misdirect someone’s aim while shooting you) whenever you see the next mysterious man. Go up to him and pop a pinky. Go for the gold, and show ‘em what those feet can do… and I’m not talking about a track race. At the end of the day, money will buy you happiness. We’re too young to pretend that money isn’t our top priority, and we’re definitely not wise enough to ascribe value to things that will benefit us later in life. Stay smelly and act your own age, sluts.