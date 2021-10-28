Illustration by Richard Farrell ’22

Spencer Wolff ’24 (He/Him), Sports Writer

As the leaves continue to drop on Davidson’s campus, the basketball season comes ever closer to fruition. This brings more sports buzz, and specifically, Davidson and Atlantic 10 Conference content to the forefront. Students on campus have demonstrated multiple outlets in which they assess the upcoming season, make predictions, and evaluate teams’ calibers in the conference for the upcoming season. One of these is the Lux’s Litter Box podcast, created by Cole Vulpis ‘24 and Sean Dick ‘24. The podcast, named after the mascot of Davidson College, Lux, is an A-10 and Davidson-focused basketball podcast with episodes breaking down both the performance of Davidson basketball as well as other A-10 teams.

The podcast started when Vulpis began writing for the ‘A-10 Talk’ blog. “A-10 Talk is very informal, and I started to write for that, and then I said to my friends on 3rd Belk that I was doing this,” said Vulpis. His partner, Sean Dick, comes with a background in podcasting, as he had previously done some of that work in high school.

“I have a hobby of breaking down games, and had done some writing about sports as well as podcast work, but never really had an outlet for where I could distribute my content. And it was a great meeting point in that I had a great experience in podcasting, and Cole was knowledgeable about Davidson basketball,” said Dick.

Recently, Dick and Vulpis have been conducting what they call an ‘A-10 Road Trip’. “We thought it would be a cool idea to go around each school in the A-10 and find someone that would come on to preview their school’s season, talk about the school and just to get to know the writer,” said Dick.

They also liked to ask their road trip questions a few miscellaneous questions, like who would win in a fight: 14 mascots or 100 Joe Lunardi’s, an ESPN bracket analyst. The skeleton breakdown for each podcast episode is as follows. Each episode starts with a fan or someone who writes for A-10 Talk breaking down their team, followed by a second half that is more loose and lighthearted for Vulpis and Dick. They also commented that their favorite episodes were the La Salle and UMass episodes. For what episodes were the most interesting, Vulpis commented that “the ones with new coaches, such as Fordham and George Mason, were most interesting because there is a lot of new hope for those programs.”

As for the future, Vulpis and Dick want to see where the show takes them. About the support of the podcast, Vulpis said that “the A-10 Twitter community is a lot different because it is more tight-knit and that since there are fewer groups out there, everyone is trying to support each other. We all want to see the conference do better in all sports. It’s also been awesome that these established blogs who have more followers than us support us and help each other grow.”

They have hopes to expand more to other sports, and even possibly go on the road, “College Gameday-style”, as Dick described it. Vulpis and Dick are also pleased that their listeners are coming from areas that are around A-10 cities, showing that this podcast is not just gaining traction in the Davidson area. Their last episode of the A-10 Road Trip was released on October 25, covering Davidson with Sam Goldfarb ‘22.