Brass is big and loud, both visually and audibly. The instruments are heavy and cumbersome and come in all shapes and sizes. The array of sounds that can be created with them is incredible, especially when experienced live. In my pieces, I attempted to capture all that you experience when observing music being made in the moment.

Chloe Pitkoff ‘21 is a Studio Art Major from Brooklyn, NY. She can be reached for comment at chpitkoff@davidson.edu