By Grin and Berick ‘23
With an election coming up and a global pandemic on top of the rigorous Davidson course load, who has the time or energy to worry about dating? Not us and not you! If you find yourself catching those pesky feelings, welcome to a concept known as the “ick.” The ‘ick’ is anything you can think of someone doing that makes you kind of shudder all over. It’s much more repulsive than a turn-off and is a gut reaction. We’ve all got some of them, and we all do some of them. Imagine any of the scenarios below and you should be cured straight away. You’re welcome!
Imagine them…
- Packing a bag for a sleepover
- Trying to take a mirror selfie
- Recording a voice memo of themselves singing to see if they sound good
- Being a economics major
- Drinking a full glass of milk with their meal
- Sitting in the bathtub
- Asking for a fitting room
- Putting their feet too far into slides
- Eating corn on the cob
- Deciding on a username
- Swiping their Catcard more than twice to get into a building
- Trying to put a fitted sheet on a bed
- Playing popcorn on a trampoline and they are the kernel
- Them inside of the Lux Wildcat Mascot Costume
- Calling their actual father, “daddy”
- Practicing TikTok dances for hours and never posting a video
- Trying to barter for classes in the Facebook page