October 2, 2020

by Schmitt that Won’t Quit

Photo illustration for “Things Trump & Biden Will Google Before the Tuesday Debate (you have to decide who’s googling what)”
  1. What date is election day? 
  2. Sparknotes constitution 
  3. Is buying votes like buying Instagram followers
  4. Top ten comebacks of all time 
  5. What political party am I quiz 
  6. What is a democracy
  7. What is socialism and why is it bad
  8. How to make jobs
  9. Is tax evasion bad? 
  10. How to quickly file your taxes  
  11. Is printing more money an option at this point? 
  12. Where did all the coins go? 
  13. John Green Crash Course: American History

BONUS FUN! Here’s a haiku:

Taco Bell kitchen

Oh yeah, Taco Bell kitchen 

Taco Bell kitchen

