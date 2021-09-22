Are You Gonna Eat That ’25

There’s nothing like closing your mouth around a forkful of briny, undercooked rice after a long day of classes. Despite Commons’ track record, the unorthodox flavor combinations, wildly overcooked meats, and the same four carbs prepared 20 different ways continue to catch you off guard. You’ll stifle your disappointment with an ambivalent “Mmmm…” and cleanse your palate with some LifeWater, but the bitterness still lingers. “Yikes,” you mutter. Oh no. With this official complaint, you’ve awoken the Vail Commons Crusader.

They enter stage left exclaiming, “At least it’s cooked!” And a hush falls over your table as all eyes turn towards this defender of undoubtedly the worst side dish Commons has to offer. “Most of the time my dad forgets to add water to the rice altogether.”

There it is folks. The poor lad who suffered through 18 years of home-“cooked” meals, waiting for the salvation of a college meal plan…only to find their peers have much higher standards. And for many of you hungry hungry hippos out there, the proverbial bar is apparently resting just above bedrock. The Vail Commons Crusader takes many forms: the vocal student seeking to vindicate their beloved chow hall, the “food is-fuel-automaton” who rails against picky eaters, the martyr who never fails to remind you about their mom’s mayonnaise and banana sandwiches (is this the Great Depression??), and the always hungry, ever oblivious student-athlete who just needs to consume a minimum of 5,000 calories to survive. These suffering servants pay no mind to the gristle in their burger or the puzzling assortment of seasonal vegetables or the salinity of the cupcake frosting. Their digestional fortitude adds perspective to an otherwise saddening meal, and watching them chow down on raw squash and liquified eggplant reminds those with a more critical palate that food doesn’t always have to nourish the body and soul. In fact, a soul-crushing meal is better for building character (so get ready employers!). When a meal feels unsatisfying or noticeably high in mystery grease, remember those among you whose loving parents never quite shared a love of good food.

So, eat up little soldiers! You ravenous, unfussy, creatures 🙂 When the Ogallala Aquifer dries up and our agricultural system eventually collapses, you’ll be ahead of the curve.