On the morning of Thursday October 15th, at about 10 a.m., well 9:59 to be exact, our President graced us with an eerie email entitled “Next Year.” As students around campus clicked on the Outlook, they worried that the President was going to inform them of online classes becoming permanent. However, to much surprise, President Quillien was simply announcing that there would be no increase to the 2021-2022 tuition and board bills…or did she?

After a deep dive into the world of Davidson College’s financial aid website page, we found a hideous amount of hidden fees in the tuition agreement policies. The Yowl rushed to uncover the truth and expose how some students may be conned into paying up to $13,000 extra each year. The most pressing matter? Davidson College left in a clause stating each student must pay $500 each time a major network conglomerate chooses to film on campus. What do the fees go to? Paying Anderson Cooper’s nanny.

Last year, some students realized their Nelnet account was charged a shocking $2,000 dollars. The memo was titled, “That’s what you f*ckers get for letting us drop in the U.S. News rankings.” During the summer, Belk residents were furious to learn they were charged $70 to help repaint the Belk Lot row of champions back to student parking. Richardson students were charged $80 for each elevator button installed during the reconstruction.

However some of the most egregious hidden fees The Yowl uncovered were in the upcoming tuition announcement. Some fees are smaller, like the $5 “save the cats” fee, which would buy the Lux mascot a Gucci mask. The school will also institute a Disney-World-like tired access pass to Chambers and Wall. Students can pay $2 for a standard daily entry, $10 for 6 trips a week, and $50 for an all-access pass. The Golden pass, $3000, allows unlimited access to Hance Auditorium, including the right to kick out an ongoing class.

The most upsetting hidden fee is dubbed “Student Activities Fee (L).” What does the L stand for? Lawyers. The new fee, a whopping $300, will pay for a standing legal council for IFC organizations. The school declined to comment on what fraternities need the legal council for, but The Yowl invites them to speculate and come to their own conclusions.

Remaining fees help pay for a new bench at Nummit, a Keurig for each professor’s office, a Macbook Pro for every student athlete, and a fee to give every basketball player a 2021 Jeep Wrangler. The Yowl begs the student body to reject these charges, or more importantly, share this with your parents, because we know who’s actually doing the paying.