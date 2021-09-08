Davidson Student ‘23
- My will to live
- The toast station at Commons
- The serve-yourself option at most Commons stations
- The take-out green box policy at Commons
- The feeling of dread when your professor cold calls you in class while staring deep into your eyes
- The layer of sweat you accumulate walking up the hill that you have to try to discreetly wipe off your face before entering a classroom
- The fact that your eating house doesn’t run out of food within 15 minutes anymore so you don’t have to be on an 85-year-old’s eating schedule anymore
- How to politely tell someone they have something stuck in their teeth now that you can see their faces again
- That running from campo honestly isn’t that hard *knock on wood*
- That you now have to find a way to extract yourself from conversations in a way other than hitting the “Leave Meeting” button