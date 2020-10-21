By Peter Rock ’23 (he/him), Staff Writer

Pushing the Pace: Katie Turner ‘21 brings the ball up the court eager to add points to the ‘Cats tally. Turner has been a leader in assists all three seasons.

Image courtesy of Katie Turner ’21.

As the season approaches, women’s basketball star Katie Turner ‘21 is ready to take on the A10. Turner and the rest of the team just finished a training camp that marks their return to play ahead of the winter season. After a difficult loss to end the previous season, Turner and the Wildcats are ready to face a challenging conference and bring a championship back to Davidson.

In the three years Turner has been on the team, she has started in every game she has played. She has led the team in assists every year, is a member of the 1,000 points club, and has been named to the A10 All-Third team twice. Turner doesn’t chase personal accolades, however, and she reflected on her feeling after reaching 1,000 points, stating, “I didn’t really care because we lost, and it was a game we shouldn’t have lost.”

Given Turner’s focus on team success, it isn’t surprising that her favorite memories with the team are team wins. One that sticks out in particular is an away win at Clemson.

“We ended up scoring in the 90’s, and the energy and excitement in the locker room was insane after,” Turner said. She also recalled an upset against George Washington, sharing, “We ended up blowing them out at their home court […] It was an education day, so the gym was packed.”

Turner’s game has developed since her freshman season, adapting to the team’s scouting and learning how to score in different spots. Turner is a strong three-point shooter, shooting 35.8 percent from behind the arc. She has had to “learn how to shoot from really deep,” sharing, “Teams chase me over ball screens, so I never really get shots right along the three-point line.” Turner has made teams pay, making tough shots in crunch time. In her junior year, Turner helped close out a win against Duquesne, hitting a shot “from the volleyball line” with 50 seconds left.

Turner is thrilled to have a senior season with Davidson, especially after the uncertainty following the closing of school in the spring. Turner emphasized, “One of the biggest parts of your time as a student athlete is your last year.” She is excited about how the team is performing in training camp. “Everyone is really excited and working really hard to win this year,” she said. “We want to bring home a championship.”

Head coach Gayle Fulks had high praise for Turner, explaining that she has “an unwavering confidence” and emphasizing, “She is not scared of the moment or another opponent.”

In her fourth year as a starting point guard, Turner is focused on fundamentals: distributing the ball well and locking down on defense. Turner said, “[I] want to find my teammates when they’re open any chance I can,” explaining that “open shots create wins.” Defensively, Fulks said, “She’s a kid that we can feel confident defending the other team’s best guard.”

Turner isn’t phased by academic pressures off the court. She has been on the A10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll twice. Turner credits her teammates, saying, “The pressures of school and competing start to weigh down on you […]. I can’t imagine doing this without being surrounded by people I love.”

Turner, a player who is frequently compared to Damian Lillard, will be starting her fourth and final season with the Wildcats. Don’t miss your last chance to see her drilling deep threes and playing clutch in big moments.