by Jo Nuisance

So you’re cooped up in your dorm room with no one and nothing besides loads of hormones (and your roommate)? Are you thinking to yourself, “Hey, I’ve been single for 20 years? I think I can make it another one.” Well, stop thinking and start doing: here are some escapes we’ve compiled to help you stay on your game during these trying times.

Slide into the private Zoom DMs of your crush during class. Get good at smoldering with just your eyes so you can flirt with a mask on. Practice your multitasking skills by juggling five internet girlfriends/boyfriends at the same time (they’ll never know). Swallow your pride and download Tinder (God knows every heterosexual man on this campus already has). Develop an unreasonably strong crush on a first-year you barely know, sneak into their residence hall, and right outside their door, exclaim “This isn’t [insert your dorm name here]?! I’ll be damned.” Email James Shakow: jashakow@davidson.edu. Flirt with EVERYONE (profs included). Booty call same three guys you hooked up with in the fall of your first year. They are probably as desperate. Stand outside of Union and swipe in any and all peers. Make flyers. Market yourself. List best qualities and phone number. The Econ majors will love it. Try reverse psychology. Walk around without a mask. Get into a passionate argument with a respectable peer. Remember, indifference is the opposite of love, not hate. Give up. Love isn’t real.

*Disclaimer: We at the Yowl™ realize that this is a rather shortlist, but ground-breaking recent studies report that limited physical contact tends to put a damper on relationships.*