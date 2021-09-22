Justice Is Mine ‘24

Adjusting to living with a roommate can be hard, especially now when everything is in full swing. When it comes to sharing a space, there’s a lot more that you can share than just the room. At the Yowl, we want to make sure that you form the best possible relationship with your roommate, so we’ve provided a few tips for the best way to make the most of sharing a space:

1. Try sharing a toothbrush. Not only does it reduce plastic waste, but it’s also a great way to bond. And since there’s only one sink in the room, it’s not like you’d both be brushing your teeth at the same time anyway.

2. Try pushing your beds together to create a mega bed. Not only will you get to cuddle, but it makes a great location for threesomes.

3. Condense your wardrobes into one closet. You won’t have to worry about accidentally wearing the same outfit as your roommate (that would be such an embarrassing thing to do), and the other closet can be used for so many other things.

4. Try picking up a hobby together. Sharing your time is the greatest bonding experience. Try doing couples yoga poses in your room or watch your favorite porn together.

5. Make sure to help each other out with hygiene. It’s important to make sure you’re both staying clean when you’re sharing a space. Offer to cut your roommates’ toenails if you’ve noticed they’re getting too long, or even clean out under their nails if they’re getting dirty. You can even do this while your roommate is sleeping; who doesn’t love to wake up to clean nails?

6. Get a pet together. Nothing can strengthen a relationship like the shared responsibility of keeping a small animal alive.

7. While sharing is an incredible way to bond, when it comes to food, snacks are better left separate. Eating your roommate’s leftovers can lead to an unfixable situation. Try cutting your fridge in half and putting each half on either side of the room to make sure that food doesn’t get mixed up. Electric saws can be found in the theatre shop, VAC, and Makerspace.

8. Music is an incredible way to connect. Try starting your own band, just the two of you. You can even practice in your room now that you have space in that empty closet. Your neighbors will also appreciate the background noise, and you’ll start a mini fan base on your floor.

9. Try sharing medications. You’ll really get to step in your roommate’s shoes if you try out their meds.

10. Share sexual partners. It’s super convenient if you’re in the same space, especially if you have the mega bed.

And don’t just feel limited to this list. There’s so much more you can share with your roommate: deodorant, towels, your greatest insecurities, the list is endless. We hope that you find these ideas helpful. Happy sharing!