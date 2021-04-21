Samantha Ewing ’23 (she/her), Staff Writer
Agenda:
- Call to Order (4:30)………………………………………………….…………………Zhou
- Old Business
- Dining Services Update (4:32)…………………………………Terry and Varghese
- Pass Last Week’s Minutes (4:55)……………………………………………………Senate
- Gallery Response (4:56)………………………………………………………….….Senate
- New Business
- Campus Recovery Project (5:00)…………………………………………Eshlemen
- Project Updates (5:20) ………………………………………..Harris and Çölkesen
- Announcements and Adjourn (5:30)…………………………………………………Senate
Takeaways:
- Dining Services will bring Qdoba to campus as a new dining location. It will likely come to campus in the fall 2021 semester at the old Stowe Tennis House.
- Richard Terry discussed the Davidson meal plan options and answered questions from Deen Haleem ’21 on the topic.
- The Campus Recovery Project invited members of the SGA to participate by collecting ten stories each for compensation. Seven people volunteered.
- John Billups ’22 updated that the Racial Inequalities Committee will be meeting with Dean McCrae on Tuesday morning.
- Jess Villiger ’22 announced that SGA T-shirts and stickers are in. SGA members who served last semester should contact her for SGA merchandise.
- Oğuzhan Çölkesen ’22 spoke about the Committee for Summer Storage. He discussed how SGA members can get involved and what helping might look like.