NEWS |
April 21, 2021

Samantha Ewing ’23 (she/her), Staff Writer

Agenda:

  1. Call to Order (4:30)………………………………………………….…………………Zhou
  2. Old Business
    1. Dining Services Update (4:32)…………………………………Terry and Varghese 
  3. Pass Last Week’s Minutes (4:55)……………………………………………………Senate
  4. Gallery Response (4:56)………………………………………………………….….Senate
  5. New Business
    1. Campus Recovery Project (5:00)…………………………………………Eshlemen
    2. Project Updates (5:20) ………………………………………..Harris and Çölkesen 
  6. Announcements and Adjourn (5:30)…………………………………………………Senate

Takeaways:

  •  Dining Services will bring Qdoba to campus as a new dining location. It will likely come to campus in the fall 2021 semester at the old Stowe Tennis House.
  • Richard Terry discussed the Davidson meal plan options and answered questions from Deen Haleem ’21 on the topic. 
  • The Campus Recovery Project invited members of the SGA to participate by collecting ten stories each for compensation. Seven people volunteered.
  • John Billups ’22 updated that the Racial Inequalities Committee will be meeting with Dean McCrae on Tuesday morning. 
  • Jess Villiger ’22 announced that SGA T-shirts and stickers are in. SGA members who served last semester should contact her for SGA merchandise.
  • Oğuzhan Çölkesen ’22 spoke about the Committee for Summer Storage. He discussed how SGA members can get involved and what helping might look like. 

Related posts