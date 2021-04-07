Samantha Ewing ’23 (she/her)
Agenda:
- Call to Order (4:30p.m.)…………………………….…………………Zhou
- Pass Last Week’s Minutes (4:32)……………………………………………Senate
- Gallery Response (4:33)…………………………………………………………..…Senate
- Old Business
- SGA Project Arrangements (4:38)……..……………………..Harris and Colkesen
- New Business
- Junior Senator Position (5:00).………………………………………………Billups
- Dining Services Update (5:20) ……………………………….Harris and Colkesen
- Announcements and Adjourn(5:30)………………………………………Senate
Takeaways:
- Nasir Jean-Paul ’24 announced that details about Fashion Club are on WildCatSync and that signups are available for Fashion Friday at 2:30p.m. in front of Chambers.
- Yunah Han ’22 announced that Common Ground chair elections are occurring and that applications are encouraged.
- Ronan Towell ’24 opened up a discussion about the vaccine clinic; Deen Haleem ’21 and John Billups ’22 mentioned their positive experiences. Members of the SGA then discussed what they think will be done with the extra vaccine doses.
- Each project team will be meeting once a week and will have assistance from Dean McCrae.
- Oguzhan Colkesen ’22 announced that students should upload their vaccination cards to the school so the school can keep track of how many people on campus have received the vaccine.
- John Billups ’22 showed statements from Brooke Whitcomb ’22, Yunah Han ’22, and Sean Higgins ’22 for the junior senator position. SGA members elected Yunah Han ’22.