Samantha Ewing ‘23 (she/her), Staff Writer

Agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:30p.m.)…………………………………………………………………..Elliott

2. Pass Last Week’s Minutes (4:32)………………………………….………….…….Senate

3. Gallery Response (4:33)………………………………………….…………………Senate

4. Quick Project Update (4:38)………………………………………………………. Senate

5. Old Business

1. Elections Bylaws Proposal (4:43)…………….………………Harris and Colkesen

2. Elections Bylaws Proposal pt.2 (5:00)……………….…………….. Chumashavili

3. SEC Bylaws Proposal (5:15)…………………………………………… Sammons

6. Announcements (5:27)………………………………………………………………Senate

7. Adjourn (5:30)……………………………………………………………………….Senate

Takeaways:

Gallery response/project updates:

Sandro Chumashvili ’24 mentioned his conversations with other first years about their negative experiences with counseling sessions. He suggested that the Health Center create a feedback system so they can best serve everyone. They are now working to implement an anonymous survey system for every service through the center.

Chumashvili also brought up the demands to eliminate the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He suggested that SGA hold an extra meeting to give alumni, members of the frat, and people who have been affected by them to learn more about everyone’s perspective and figure out SGA’s official stance. Brandon Harris ’22 and many other members were in favor of this idea.

Tsega-Ab Abera ’22 mentioned his concern that counselors at the Center for Student Health and Well-Being cannot fill out forms for emotional support animals. This requires students to go to outside centers. which not everyone has the means to do.

Skylar Mcvicar ’23 announced that Union has added more time slots for orders, commons has brought back breakfast sandwiches, and that there are now more grab and go options available at union.

Deen Haleem ’21 asked for help to figure out the number of bathrooms in each building in order to continue working on the initiative to supply menstrual products in the campus restrooms.

Bylaws Proposals:

Wren Healy ’23, Jack Sheehy’ 21, Elly Hensley ’23, and a few other members spoke on behalf of an amendment regarding the position of the SGA member serving on the elections committee. Members voted against a proposal to remove SGA member from the elections committee.

SGA members voted in favor of a bylaws amendment to change the language for the candidate statements process.

Chumashvili spoke on behalf of a bylaws amendment about eligibility criteria for Category II elections. SGA members voted against the amendment.

Felix Sammons ’24 spoke on behalf of a bylaws amendment that is to be voted on next week.