With the help from numerous direct message submissions, resources collected from Davidson African Students Associations, and other resources, I have put together this list for those looking to donate to bail funds and resources for education.
*This list is not all encompassing, but I hope to spread helpful resources to those who may be seeking it.*
A special thank you to Davidson African Students Association and to Claire Gregory for most of the resources and information
Resources to Educate Yourself
Videos
- Institutional Racism
- Systemic Racism
- Clark Doll Experiment
- Racial Wealth Gap
- 4 I’s of Oppression
- Example of Internalized Oppression
- Systemic Racism for Dummies
- Defining Blackness
- Structural Relationships
- How White Privilege Works
- Van Jones response to recent event JUNE 1, 2020 (30 min)
- The Myth of the Absent Black Father
- How to Deal with the Police
- Disturbing History of Suburbs
- Segregated By Design
- Implicit Bias
- Unconscious Bias (education system)
- School Segregation
- Myth of Black Criminality
- The School to Prison Pipeline
Articles
- “Black on Black Crime”
- History of White Supremacy
- Systemic Racism and Education
- Locking Up Problem
- Racist Healthcare Algorithms
- Racism Is Killing Black Americans
- The Pain Gap
- Black Americans and our Healthcare System
- Mass Incarceration and Women of Color
- 5 Types of Privilege
- The Privilege Packet
- Media Portrayal of Black Families
- Media Findings
- Consequences of Misrepresentation
- Depiction of Black Youth
- Media Narrative of Black Men in America
- Low-Income Black Fathers
- Anti-Blackness
- Black Trans Women
- Black Immigrants
Documentaries/TEDtalks/TV:
- The American Dream for Black Families
- The Trauma of Systemic Racism is Killing Black Women
- Rewriting Racist Headlines
- Representation Matters
- How to Deconstruct Racism
- Internalized Racism
- Root of Racial Injustice
- The Talk: Race in America
- Celebrating Resilience
- 13th – Netflix
- Free Meek – Amazon
- The Kalief Browder Story – Netflix
- The Innocence Files – Netflix (Innocence Project)
- When They See Us (The Central Park) – Netflix
- Slavery by Another Name
- Urban Roots (Environmental Racism)
- Just Mercy
Books
- A New Jim Crow – Michelle Alexander
- How to be an Anti-Racist – Ibram X. Kendi
- Stamped from the Beginning – Ibram X. Kendi
- Racism without Racists – Eduardo Bonilla-Silva
- Me and White Supremacy – Layla F Saad
- White Fragility – Robin Deangelo
- Why are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? – Beverly Totum
- My Grandmother’s Hands – Kesma Menakem
- White Rage – Carol Anderson
- White Awake – Daniel Hill
- Tears We Cannot Stop – Michael Eric Dyson
- Why I’m no Longer Talking to White People about Race – Reni Eddo-Lodge
- The Condemnation of Blackness – Khalil G. Muhammad
- Dying of Whiteness – Jonathan M. Metzl
- Locking Up Our Own – James Forman Jr.
- Racecraft – Karen Fields
- Just Mercy – Bryan Stevenson
- Chokehold, Policing Black Men – Paul Butler
- American Blindspot: Race, Class, Religion, and the Trump Presidency – Gerardo Martí
- The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap – Mehrsa Baradaran
- Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership – Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
- Toxic Inequality: How America’s Wealth Gap Destroys Mobility, Deepens the Racial Divide, and Threatens Our Future – Thomas M. Shapiro
- White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide Paperback – Carol Anderson
Podcasts
- 1619 – NY Times
- Code Switch
Bail Funds for Protestors
National
National Bail Fund Network — Available to assist with coordination
The Bail Project — Centralized national organization with regular bail posting in a number of individual cities, which may be providing protest support depending on city and bail amounts
Act Blue — Allows you to split donations between 38 community bail funds
Alabama
Birmingham: No One Left Behind Fund
Montgomery: Montgomery Bail Out Fund
Arizona
Phoenix: Black People’s Justice Fund
Tucson: Tucson Second Chance Community Bail Fund
California
Bay Area
- Anti-Police Terror Project
- Bay Area Anti- Repression Committee Bail Fund
- People’s Programs Oakland
- Silicon Valley DSA Bail Fund
Orange County: Orange County Bail Fund
Los Angeles: Peoples City Council Freedom Fund
San Diego: San Diego Community Fund
Sacramento: NorCal Resist Activist BAIL & ICE Bond Fund
Colorado:
Denver: BLM Denver Fund
Connecticut:
Delaware:
Florida:
Alachua County: Alachua County Bond Fund
Duval County: Jacksonville Community Action Committee
Miami:
Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay Community Support Fund
Georgia
Atlanta: Atlanta Solidarity Fund
Hawai’i:
Illinois
Chicago: Chicago Community Bond Fund
Rockford: Winnebago Bond Project
Indiana
Indianapolis: The Bail Project — This is a national project, but specifically helps people in Indianapolis
Iowa
Des Moines: Eastern Community Bond Project
Kansas
Lawrence: BLM Lawrence Bail Fund
Kentucky
Louisville: Louisville Community Bail Fund
Lexington: Lexington Bail Fund
Louisiana
New Orleans: New Orleans Safety & Freedom Fund
Maryland
Baltimore: Baltimore Legal Action Team Bail Fund
Massachusetts:
Michigan:
Detroit: Detroit Justice Center
Minnesota
Minnesota Freedom Fund — Due to an influx of donations, this Bail Fund has suggested to donate elsewhere
Missouri
Kansas City
Nebraska
Omaha and Lincoln: Neighbors for Common Good Bail Fund — Put “Bail” on Memo Line
Nevada
Las Vegas: Vegas Freedom Fund
New York
New York City
- Free Them All 2020 — This was the main protest support fund. As of Sunday evening, they have closed down donations and are asking people to support elsewhere.
- Brooklyn Bail Fund — Due to an influx of donations, this Bail Fund has suggested to donate elsewhere
Albany: Albany Bail Fund For Black Lives
Buffalo: SURJ Buffalo Bail Fund
Rochester: BLM Rochester
North Carolina:
Freedom Fighter Bail Bond — Please click the checkbox under “Freedom Fighter Bond Fund Designation”
Charlotte: Charlotte Uprising
Durham: North Carolina Community Bail Fund of Durham
Raleigh / Chapel Hill: The Anti-Racist Activist Fund
Oklahoma
Tulsa: BLM Tulsa
Ohio
Canton / Akron: Canton/Akron Bail Fund
Cleveland: BLM Cleveland
Columbus: Columbus Freedom Fund
Cincinnati: Beloved Community Church Bail Fund — Choose an amount and click Cincinnati Bail Fund on next screen
Oregon
Portland
- PDX Bail Fund
- Portland Freedom Fund — This Website is currently down, pending update
Pennsylvania
Dauphin County: Dauphin County Bail Fund
Philadelphia:
Pittsburgh:
- Bukit Bail Fund — Coordinating w/ Aftercare Jail Support but serving as base bail fund now.
- Aftercare Jail Support
Rhode Island:
Tennessee
Hamilton County: Hamilton County Community Bail Fund
Knoxville: End Money Bail Knoxville Bail Fund — Please caption “BLM”
Memphis
Nashville: Nashville Community Bail Fund
Texas
Dallas: Luke 4:18 Bail Fund
El Paso: Fianza Fund
Harris, Dallas, Bexar Counties: Texas Organizing Project Bailout Fund
Utah
Salt Lake City: Salt Lake City Community Bail
Washington:
Seattle: BLM Seattle Freedom Fund
South Carolina
Charleston: Charleston SC Community Fund
Virginia
Richmond: Richmond Community Bail Fund
Roanoke: Roanoke Community Bail Fund
Wisconsin
Madison: Free the 350 Bail Fund
Milwaukee: Milwaukee Freedom Fund
Canada
Toronto: Toronto Protestor Bail Fund
