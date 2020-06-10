Compiled by Wesley Dugger ’21

With the help from numerous direct message submissions, resources collected from Davidson African Students Associations, and other resources, I have put together this list for those looking to donate to bail funds and resources for education.

*This list is not all encompassing, but I hope to spread helpful resources to those who may be seeking it.*

For any recommendations please send them to wedugger@davidson.edu

A special thank you to Davidson African Students Association and to Claire Gregory for most of the resources and information

Resources to Educate Yourself

Videos

Articles

Documentaries/TEDtalks/TV:

Books

A New Jim Crow – Michelle Alexander

How to be an Anti-Racist – Ibram X. Kendi

Stamped from the Beginning – Ibram X. Kendi

Racism without Racists – Eduardo Bonilla-Silva

Me and White Supremacy – Layla F Saad

White Fragility – Robin Deangelo

Why are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? – Beverly Totum

My Grandmother’s Hands – Kesma Menakem

White Rage – Carol Anderson

White Awake – Daniel Hill

Tears We Cannot Stop – Michael Eric Dyson

Why I’m no Longer Talking to White People about Race – Reni Eddo-Lodge

The Condemnation of Blackness – Khalil G. Muhammad

Dying of Whiteness – Jonathan M. Metzl

Locking Up Our Own – James Forman Jr.

Racecraft – Karen Fields

Just Mercy – Bryan Stevenson

Chokehold, Policing Black Men – Paul Butler

American Blindspot: Race, Class, Religion, and the Trump Presidency – Gerardo Martí

The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap – Mehrsa Baradaran

Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership – Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor

Toxic Inequality: How America’s Wealth Gap Destroys Mobility, Deepens the Racial Divide, and Threatens Our Future – Thomas M. Shapiro

White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide Paperback – Carol Anderson

Podcasts

1619 – NY Times

Code Switch

Bail Funds for Protestors

National

National Bail Fund Network — Available to assist with coordination

The Bail Project — Centralized national organization with regular bail posting in a number of individual cities, which may be providing protest support depending on city and bail amounts

Act Blue — Allows you to split donations between 38 community bail funds

Alabama

Birmingham: No One Left Behind Fund

Montgomery: Montgomery Bail Out Fund

Arizona

Phoenix: Black People’s Justice Fund

Tucson: Tucson Second Chance Community Bail Fund

California

Bay Area

Orange County: Orange County Bail Fund

Los Angeles: Peoples City Council Freedom Fund

San Diego: San Diego Community Fund

Sacramento: NorCal Resist Activist BAIL & ICE Bond Fund

Colorado:

Colorado Freedom Fund

Denver: BLM Denver Fund

Connecticut:

Connecticut Bail Fund

Delaware:

FNB Bail Fund

Florida:

IWOC Statewide Bail Fund

Alachua County: Alachua County Bond Fund

Duval County: Jacksonville Community Action Committee

Miami:

Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay Community Support Fund

Georgia

Atlanta: Atlanta Solidarity Fund

Hawai’i:

Hawai’i Community Bail Fund

Illinois

Chicago: Chicago Community Bond Fund

Rockford: Winnebago Bond Project

Indiana

Indianapolis: The Bail Project — This is a national project, but specifically helps people in Indianapolis

Iowa

Des Moines: Eastern Community Bond Project

Kansas

Lawrence: BLM Lawrence Bail Fund

Kentucky

Louisville: Louisville Community Bail Fund

Lexington: Lexington Bail Fund

Louisiana

New Orleans: New Orleans Safety & Freedom Fund

Maryland

Baltimore: Baltimore Legal Action Team Bail Fund

Massachusetts:

Massachusetts Bail Fund

Michigan:

Michigan Solidarity Bail Fund

Detroit: Detroit Justice Center

Minnesota

Minnesota Freedom Fund — Due to an influx of donations, this Bail Fund has suggested to donate elsewhere

Missouri

Kansas City

Nebraska

Omaha and Lincoln: Neighbors for Common Good Bail Fund — Put “Bail” on Memo Line

Nevada

Las Vegas: Vegas Freedom Fund

New York

New York City

Free Them All 2020 — This was the main protest support fund. As of Sunday evening, they have closed down donations and are asking people to support elsewhere.

Brooklyn Bail Fund — Due to an influx of donations, this Bail Fund has suggested to donate elsewhere

Albany: Albany Bail Fund For Black Lives

Buffalo: SURJ Buffalo Bail Fund

Rochester: BLM Rochester

North Carolina:

Freedom Fighter Bail Bond — Please click the checkbox under “Freedom Fighter Bond Fund Designation”

Charlotte: Charlotte Uprising

Durham: North Carolina Community Bail Fund of Durham

Raleigh / Chapel Hill: The Anti-Racist Activist Fund

Oklahoma

Tulsa: BLM Tulsa

Ohio

Canton / Akron: Canton/Akron Bail Fund

Cleveland: BLM Cleveland

Columbus: Columbus Freedom Fund

Cincinnati: Beloved Community Church Bail Fund — Choose an amount and click Cincinnati Bail Fund on next screen

Oregon

Portland

PDX Bail Fund

Portland Freedom Fund — This Website is currently down, pending update

Pennsylvania

Dauphin County: Dauphin County Bail Fund

Philadelphia:

Pittsburgh:

Bukit Bail Fund — Coordinating w/ Aftercare Jail Support but serving as base bail fund now.

Aftercare Jail Support

Rhode Island:

FANG Community Bail Fund

Tennessee

Hamilton County: Hamilton County Community Bail Fund

Knoxville: End Money Bail Knoxville Bail Fund — Please caption “BLM”

Memphis

Nashville: Nashville Community Bail Fund

Texas

Dallas: Luke 4:18 Bail Fund

El Paso: Fianza Fund

Harris, Dallas, Bexar Counties: Texas Organizing Project Bailout Fund

Utah

Salt Lake City: Salt Lake City Community Bail

Washington:

Northwest Community Bail Fund

Seattle: BLM Seattle Freedom Fund

South Carolina

Charleston: Charleston SC Community Fund

Virginia

Richmond: Richmond Community Bail Fund

Roanoke: Roanoke Community Bail Fund

Wisconsin

Madison: Free the 350 Bail Fund

Milwaukee: Milwaukee Freedom Fund

Canada

Toronto: Toronto Protestor Bail Fund

Source: https://bailfunds.github.io/