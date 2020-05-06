by Eleanor Lilly ’22

I am fortunate to have a great relationship with my father and my older sister. That being said, I had still planned to live in another city with a friend and to have a real 9-5 job this summer. After that, I’d go back to college, hopefully get another internship/job the next summer in a big city, then graduate and move somewhere.

Nowhere in my life plan did I include being with my family for more than one week total, much less six weeks with no definite end in sight. Obviously we’ve all lost things and had to change plans, and of course there are more important and devastating issues at hand than my readjusting. That doesn’t mean we can’t be frustrated.

Yesterday, my older sister, a 22-year-old senior in college, kicked me when we were standing in my kitchen arguing. I responded almost instantly — delivering a quick smack to her head. Neither of us wanted to hurt each other, but our frustration had built up so much that we needed a quick release, and pathetic, ineffective acts of violence were all our brains could come up with.

It’s ridiculous. When people ask me about college, I tell them about my intellectual and emotional growth, about how much I’ve learned about myself and the world during my time at Davidson thus far. Then I come home, as a 19-year-old, and can’t handle being in the same house with my sister? Good job, Eleanor. Emotional maturity: off the charts.

So now I’ll join all the celebrities and middle-aged women with too large a Facebook presence. Be kind to yourself. Be kind to whomever you’re getting through this with. Don’t let high school living situations drag you back to your high school mindset. Watch a show, take a walk, eat some chocolate. Do what you need to do to blow off some steam, but try to do so in a way that does not outsource that frustration to another human being. We’re all frustrated. Try not to make it worse.

