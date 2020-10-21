By Marcus Whipple ’21

Face to Zoom: Justin Parker interviews Athletic Director Chris Clunie ’06 during an episode of Catching Up with the ‘Cats. These videos allowed Davidson’s faithful fans to stay engaged with teams despite the lack of spring and fall competition.

Image courtesy of Justin Parker.

With COVID-19 stifling athletic competition, the Athletic Department has developed a new method of engaging with the Davidson community. Beginning in April 2020, “Catching up with the ‘Cats” is a web series on the Davidson Athletics website that features interviews of Davidson’s coaches, athletes, and other Athletic Department members as they speak about what they are doing to keep Davidson Athletics thriving during the pandemic. I sat down with Justin Parker from the Sports and Information Department to learn more about these conversations.

Marcus Whipple: Whose idea was the “Catching up with the ‘Cats” series? And what were the main objectives of it when the athletic team first thought about it?

Justin Parker: I think it was just out of a discussion with the whole sports information staff and Joey Beeler, the director of that staff, that this kind of came out. It was mainly just kind of a way to connect with people in a different way, and just get the word out, whether it was talking to Chris Clunie (Director of Athletics) or talking to an individual coach. Just a way to not only get to know them and let them talk specifics for their team, but also, we found that they kind of end up speaking for all of our colleagues and the other teams in the department as well, because the things they’re going through are the same.

MW: How did you select who to interview?

JP: I think my team was just trying to mix it up, trying to spread it around and try to come at [the conversations] from different angles if we can. Obviously, Clunie anytime you can get him; he’s going to provide everything, from the viewpoint from the highest point in the department. Then, just try to hit every sport, if we can. We’re not all the way through them yet. I think we tried to hit the fall sports first because normally they’d be going [on] right now.

MP: Do you have a favorite one so far? That you personally like a lot? Or are they all just great?

JP: They’re good in different ways. Women’s Volleyball coach Chris Willis might have been the first one that I did, and we have a good back-and-forth with each other, so we had fun. Adam Denton (Women’s Soccer Head Coach) and I went to college together, but we had never really connected. When I got reassigned to his sport and started working directly [with him], I said, ‘Hey, I know a little bit more about you than you think.’ Anytime you can get Clunie to talk is just great, because he’s a natural leader, and he can tell you the latest about the plans and the department. What he’s hearing from the conference, what he’s hearing in the NCAA. So that’s always good any time you get him on there.

MW: Having talked to a variety of individuals, have you noticed any significant trends?

JP: I think one of the things that is a recurring trend is just that everyone I’ve talked to is proud of their student-athletes. They’re proud of the way they’ve adapted through all this. I mean, none of us have been through any of this, anything like this. Baseball beat Duke on March 10th in Charlotte, and then two days later, everybody’s done. The basketball team was trying to finish their conference tournaments off; the men flew to Brooklyn and came back never having played. So, one thing has just been that they’re proud of their student-athletes, the way that they’ve handled all this, from having to go home and come back and being separated. They’re all proud of the way that they’ve communicated as well. I think some of them feel like they’re going to take some things from this, from being able to connect in new ways.

MW: Looking at the actual process of interviewing for “Catching up with the ‘Cats,” did that take any more skills on your end? Did you find anything to be particularly challenging for this new series?

JP: I’ll tell you that the toughest thing has been doing it at home because right now; my dogs are being quiet, but they’re right outside that door. If you’re recording with the athletics director who’s on a tight schedule, you really don’t want your lab retriever out there barking a lot. I mean, I’ve been talking to coaches for a long time; I did 15 years in journalism. So, I’m comfortable interviewing. But when I factor in that my kids are in the next room, doing home school in the spring, and my daughter will interrupt. She will come in and wave at whoever I’m talking to. She’s not here right now or she would come and wave to you. Which is really sweet. But it’s also like, I need you to not do this right now. Those have been the challenge, just trying to balance everything and make it work that way.

MW: As we hopefully progress and move back into more competition, are you anticipating this web series continuing?

JP: I think it’s going to continue in some form; it just may not be as often. I think we’ve hit on something that is a new way to connect, a different way to connect. I try to think about who’s out there consuming this, and I know if you’re a high school junior or senior thinking about maybe going to Davidson and playing a certain sport, and there’s an interview with that coach, I know I would want to watch it. It is a good way to kind of get in their head a little bit and see who they are and get to know them a little bit. Then, for parents who want to stay informed or even athletes themselves who want to stay informed about what other teams are doing. So yeah, I think there’s some value in continuing that.

MW: One last question, is there one person you haven’t talked to yet that you’d like to interview?

JP: There are so many options. Joey Baylor interviewed a guy who graduated from Davidson and then was playing in the U.S. Open this year. So, beyond campus, even alumni and things like that, I think is an option. So, Steph Curry. I guess I’ll say that. It might get a few hits, right?