







Images courtesy of Emily Sirota ’20

Introducing Above the Fold, the new official podcast of The Davidsonian. On Episode 1, we sit down with Davidson senior Emily Sirota to learn about her work in makerspaces, 3D-printing, and her recent project to create masks for medical workers at the Jacobi medical center in The Bronx. Emily reflects on the meaning of community during the pandemic, and her mom, a front-line ER nurse, makes a special appearance! Listen to Emily’s story and more through Spotify and Anchor FM.

We’ll have bi-weekly podcasts for you in the fall, but for now, we’re excited to have produced our first episode over Zoom with the help of Thomas Espy, a Media Specialist at Davidson!