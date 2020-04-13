by Peter Rock ’23

Daniel Alvarez ’21 takes home A-10 gold to cap off his winter 2020 season. Photo courtesy of Dylan Lageman

At the A10 Indoor Track & Field Championship on February 29th, Davidson found its stride. The women had a strong showing, led by a win in the 1000m by Eleni Daughters ‘21. The men finished fourth, a program highest since joining the A10 conference in the 2015 season.

The women’s team finished eighth, scoring points in several events and getting on the podium in the 1000m and the pentathlon.

Daughters won her first A10 title in the 1000m in a blistering 2:51.03 . Daughters’s goal going into the meet was to win, knowing that if “it’s a possibility for me to win, I’m going to go in with that mentality.” Daughters succeeded, noting that in big meets the key is to “avoid freaking out, keep your composure, and know what you’re doing.”

Three Wildcats scored in the Pentathlon, finishing in third, fourth and fifth. Makayla Binter ‘20 podiumed, finishing in third place and breaking her own school record with a score of 3,478. Hazel Tankard ‘22 finished close behind in fourth, followed by Hannah Kanjian ‘23 in fifth. A key event for Binter and Tankard was the high jump. Both ‘Cats final jump was 1.61m, tying for first among the pool of pentathletes.

Bianca Nolde-Lopez ‘22 and Rachel Horowitz ‘23 scored in the 400m, with Nolde-Lopez finishing sixth and Horowitz finishing seventh. The two Wildcats finished within 23 hundredths of a second of each other and just under three seconds from a podium finish. When races are this close, it’s important to have competitive practices; Nolde-Lopez says that if she didn’t have strong training partners in Horowitz and Grace Loehr ‘21, she “wouldn’t be able to get such hard workouts done.” Loehr finished seventh in the 500m in 1:16.57. Fast, competitive practices set runners up well to score at big meets like the A10 championship.

The men’s team found success across the board in their fourth place finish, scoring points in over 10 events, and getting on the podium in the 800m, 60m hurdle, and the heptathlon.

Daniel Alvarez ‘21 won his first A10 title in the 800m dash. The junior finished in 1:55.91, winning by just two hundredths of a second. Alvarez felt ready for the meet as the team started to taper, noting, “you feel fresh and ready to go, it’s exciting to see how fast you can go.” Alvarez has been a key leader for a young men’s team.

This year, there are 12 freshman, 14 sophomores, and just 12 combined juniors and seniors. This group of runners got on the board several times at the A10 meet. Most notably, Bryce Anthony ‘23 finished second in two events: the 60m hurdle and the heptathlon. Colin Ross ‘22 scored in both the 3000m and 5000m. Dylan Ameres ‘23 finished seventh in the triple jump with a final jump of 13.81 meters. Mid-distance runner Max Pearson ‘22 got on the board for the ‘Cats in the one mile, finishing seventh in 4:18.64.

Pearson was looking at the big picture heading into the meet: “we’re looking to score some points, if everyone performs their best we should be happy on Sunday night.” The team has been focused on process goals, trusting that training the right way will lead to the results they want. As the indoor season ends, the team begins to see these results.

Renny Waldron, the director of the men’s team, knows that this process doesn’t start or end with one championship meet. Waldron believes that every meet “is more than a culmination of just a season’s hard work, but goes back to years of hard work for these guys.” The team works on execution and doesn’t place too much pressure on any one meet. Waldron noted, “the guys have heard me say, probably ad nauseam at this point, focus on the process.”

