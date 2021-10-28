If you give the skunk from commons a cookie, he’s gonna want a warm keystone to go with it.

If the skunk wants a warm keystone, you have to take him to SPE.

If you’re walking him down the hill, he’s gonna want to stop to play pong first. (At least he’s good at finding the runaway balls!)

After he loses to some Phi Delts, he’s gonna want to say hi to KSig.

If he’s saying hi to KSigs, he might as well stay and dance to Hotel Room Service.

If he’s dancing to Hotel Room Service, he’s gonna work up an appetite.

If he works up an appetite, he’s gonna want to go to Nummit for a quesadilla.

If you go to Nummit for a quesadilla, they are gonna be out of cheese already. (how can you run out of cheese when all you sell is quesadillas?)

If Nummit is out of cheese, and you’re already back up the hill, you and the skunk decide to call it a night. As you drop him back outside of Commons, before he slithers away, he asks you to take him to Commons Market… for a cookie.