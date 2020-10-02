by the Davidson Onion

Friday was one of the coldest days since we’ve been here at Davidson. The temperatures dropped to a frigid 54 degrees. Coincidentally a suspicious letter came through to our mailbox on this same day…

Hello Editor,

This is the HOST. I have the capability of throwing parties on campus, the likes of which have not been seen since Frolics 2019.

I have the capability to make the following things happen:

Get large numbers of students from one residence hall into other ones by way of CatCard swapping. Intoxicate the student body in a mosh pit of swapping spit and puking your guts–the perfect place for COVID to spread. Instigate a drunken streak across campus (no clothes and NO MASKS).

No one knows who I am. I’m the ringleader of the operation that will plan this large scale disease attack. I am sending this letter only to show the POWER that you are dealing with. Members of my group could be any person; your TA, the Ben & Jerry’s employee, your roommate. No one will say. Our power structure is such that if you catch one of us you catch one of us. We have one common goal that brings us together: we forgot to pack clothes for fall and winter.

We’re the kids who constantly wear shorts, slides, and a short sleeve tee. We are the kids who watch with jealousy those who packed sweatshirts, and jeans, and sweatpants, and the necessities to survive the brutal falls and winters in the southeast United States. Our parents attempted to send a PACKAGE of sweaters and jeans, but combined traffic from Mail-In election ballots and Covid-19 has made the packages particularly slow, and the rates very expensive. As it looks like we might be staying here till Thanksgiving, and the Falls around here can get a bit “nippy,” we have one demand.

That demand is to lower prices of all Davidson winter wear for the coming semester. Going to the Davidson Student Store is like walking into Louis Vitton. I mean come on, why do these cheaply made sweatpants cost an ungodly 60 dollars. Do people really like Davidson that much? Oh, what about a sweater? Hope you took out a second mortgage on your dorm because it’s $75. Good thing there are other places to shop in the town of Davidson. RIGHT. Oh, no…there isn’t a clothing store for miles. If this nonsense doesn’t stop soon, the very fabric of Davidson campus will fall apart. On MY mark, my legion will STRIKE. The 0 cases that the administration boasts will become 100 in ONE weekend. However, you can make this right by decreasing the prices of the cheaply made Davidson merchandise to levels that are respectable.

Print this in the PAPER, or THINGS will happen