by Jo Pisces

Aries: Your chicken parm from Commons will be perfectly seasoned today. Congratulations.

Taurus: Don’t even try to join any clubs – your WildCat Sync will betray you very soon – beware.

Gemini: The process of osmosis will be very beneficial for you soon. Do not study for any of your midterms, simply absorb for the perfect grade.

Cancer: You will discover untapped spikeball abilities. These will carry you far in life.

Leo: Beware interpersonal roommate conflict this week. Make sure those really are your Domino’s leftovers in the fridge.

Virgo: Existential ennui will grip your soul and you will find yourself wandering the cross country trails at late hours.

Libra: You will experience a mask fiasco this week. Don’t try to avoid it. Be prepared to deal with the physical and emotional fallout.

Scorpio: Ball is life.

Sagittarius: You will find yourself experiencing a new level of freedom this week. It may or may not be related to skipping all of your morning classes.

Capricorn: Did you register to vote? But did you really? Are you sure?

Aquarius: Your Snapchat memories will double-cross you this weekend by showing you photos of Fall Fling from last year. Turn off all technological devices to protect yourself.

Pisces: Oh you poor emotional wreck. Don’t look at any one person for longer than 5 second intervals or you will fall in love. The best thing you can do is get yourself a giant chai latte from Nummit and rewatch Grease.*

*The Yowl™ has no affiliation with the Summit Coffee Co. (But like, Summit Coffee Co., we would love to talk about an endorsement gig).