by I Got Illegally Vaccinated ’24

If you are on any social media platforms anywhere, ever, you have no doubt been pelted by the onslaught of upper arm pictures of people bragging about their vaccination. Another version of this beratement is people posing with their vaccination card – and we cannot help but wonder why you would want to share that with the entire digital world..

Our personal favorite is the holy trinity: the vaccine card, the red Walgreens Band-Aid, and the little Instagram sticker screaming out (just in case we didn’t get the memo) “I got my vaccine!” or “SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS,” or both. These photos have shown that the vaccination process has become a strange bonding experience — some people go with five other people, which is already a lot of faces to fit in a photo, but when you also have to nicely position everyone’s arms? What a nightmare. We hope everyone remembered to get the vaccine on their good side. For all those who haven’t had their vaccine yet and are feeling left out, not to worry — I saved mine if anyone wants to borrow it for their next photo shoot. It is the current hottest item!

In honor of this weird and slightly unsettling trend we have pulled together a few of our favorite arm pics zoomed in on that iconic red Band-Aid. Can you spot your arm??

Wow, what a beautiful chunk of upper arm. I wonder whose arm this is. They should feel really good about themselves, don’t you think it’s so pretty, I think it’s pretty, we all are in agreement — this is a great arm.

This one’s extra hairy!

Nice definition, beautiful angling of the bandaid toward the camera.

Another hairy one!

This one is so tiny but we couldn’t leave it out!

The Yowl is the satire section of the Davidsonian, therefore any and all information in these articles should be taken as fiction and not real.