By Victoria Fusco ’23 (she/her)

Photo courtesy of Maddy Chanfrau

Photo courtesy of Sadie Blackshear

Halloweekend is one of my favorite times of the year at Davidson. Nothing beats dressing up in a costume I’ve driven to three stores to assemble, eating ungodly amounts of candy, and partying with my friends. This year, however, I knew things were going to look different, especially because of the infamous signs around campus reminding students to follow guidelines by saying, “COVID-19 is Spooky Enough.” Part of me really dreaded the weekend. I thought the only thing haunting this weekend would be the infamous spirit of COVID-19. Along with my friends, I hoped everyone on campus would continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines in order to ensure the safety of themselves and others. I knew how easy it would be to let loose… it’s just one weekend, right? However, the last thing we wanted was to be sent back home earlier than already expected due to cases rising on campus. This had to be our number one priority, no matter how different it made our Halloween look.

With this concern living in many of our minds, I believe it was very encouraging to see that guidelines were integrated into the ways most students chose to spend the weekend and that they committed to finding safe and considerate ways to celebrate. Some people gathered outside to celebrate with friends, while others chose to enjoy smaller celebrations inside. Some watched scary movies distanced in Chambers, while others played games and laughed together. Although Union wasn’t decorated this year, several people individually adorned dorm doors with fake cobwebs and Halloween lights. Dorm doors also had Halloween fun facts, jokes, and candy to take. No matter what COVID-friendly activities you chose, I know we are all so appreciative to those who stood strong and refused to compromise the wellbeing of our campus.

Union Board also deserves a huge shoutout. Over the weekend, they hosted a ton of fun and distanced events to help students get in the Halloween spirit. Last week, they provided pumpkin painting in front of the Union. Wildcats were able to come with a close contact, eat Nothing Bundt Cakes, and paint festive pumpkins. One of my favorites was Costume Cardio Dance! People gathered together on Chambers Lawn, distanced with masks, to work off some of those candy calories and show off their awesome costumes! Sophomore attendee, Addie McDonough ’23, said, “I’m no dancer but it was really fun just to have fun with some friends! It was a nice break from an otherwise very serious time.” Kudos to everyone working out in big costumes, by the way. I don’t think I would have survived. Other events included providing kits for cookie decorating and organizing a Halloweentown movie night on the Old Tennis Courts. This witchy watch party distributed witch hats, donuts, hot chocolate, and Halloween vibes to attendees.

Thanks to everyone who made this weekend special for everyone by doing your part.