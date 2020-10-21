By: Please Make This Anonymous
The top 17 things every first-year should have in their backpack before going out. Save this one for when F is back!!
- Two handles of whiskey to be passed around in a parking lot with people that don’t go to Davidson
- A towel, in case you stay the night somewhere and need to prove that you take showers the next day
- A change of clothes in case someone spills a few drops of beer on you and you murder them and get blood on you
- Knife, see above
- Carton of eggs, if they make it through the night, they’re probably expired and you shouldn’t eat them
- Water bottle full of piss, good icebreaker
- Really fancy cheese in case you end up at a coffee shop and people are sitting around smoking cigarettes discussing books
- A gameboy in case you have to wait for somebody and need something to keep you entertained in the meantime
- A family heirloom
- Dog tags, keep them on at all times
- Three pairs of shoes;, sometimes your shoes will get dirty, but you’ll mostly need these to have different options
- A film camera to show people how cool you are even though you aren’t
- A second backpack, Rrussian nesting doll style
- Yellowpages
- A costume to match the second themed event of the night
- A PB&J to gain the trust of Ccampus Ppolice
- Your own Bluetooth speaker