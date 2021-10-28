Endia Beal, Self Portrait, 2016, Photograph Copyright Endia Beal

Sarah Willoughby ’25 (She/Her)

Endia Beal is not afraid to find comfort in the uncomfortable. As Davidson College confronts its dark and tumultuous roots of slavery and racism, everyone associated with the college must face the uncomfortable reality of the school’s past. Beal, an artist from North Carolina, has long been tackling issues of racial and social justice—positioning the uncomfortable at the center of her work and forcing viewers to confront their own internal biases and harm towards marginalized communities.

Beal is no stranger to Davidson College. Her previous work, Mock Interview, was featured in the Van/Every Smith Galleries’ spring show “True Likeness.” Inspired by her time working in the IT department while completing her MFA in photography at Yale University School of Art, this piece brings to light patterns of misogyny and discrimination in the workplace. In Mock Interview, Beal interviewed professional women of color and asked them about the kind of questions they got asked in interviews by white individuals. All of the questions they received pointed to the stark and harsh reality of racial prejudice and sexism in the workplace. Beal then flipped the narrative: in a video, she takes the derogatory questions posed for women of color and asks them to eight white males. The video shows a simple professional office conference room with different white men looking straight at the camera. The usual, unassuming image of an office with a white man in a suit is contrasted with the uncomfortable expressions of the eight men. By placing discriminatory questions upon non-discriminated groups, Beal was able to illuminate the reality of the micro and macro aggressions women of color face in the workplace.

Endia Beal’s work constantly confronts the experiences of women of color. Her previously praised work Am I What You’re Looking For places young Black women about to enter the workforce as the subject of her photographs. Dressed in professional clothing, Beal photographs her subjects where they feel most comfortable, but they are placed in front of the image of a plain, sterile office, serving as an artificial background. Beal, in an article by The Atlantic, suggests that this body of work is “about having to conform to a space that wasn’t made for people of color,” a space “where we were never imagined at the table to begin with.” The juxtaposition of the women in their most comfortable position contrasted with the antiseptic, cold office begs the viewer to ask, what is deemed professional?

Beal’s next body of work is no less provocative. Always interested in tackling discrimination and promoting advocacy, Beal is returning as a Practitioner-in-Residence at Davidson this academic year, where she will generously create several pieces for Davidson’s artwork collection. Each piece will be completely centered around Davidson students and their motivation for social change. Hoping to meet with students advocating for social and racial justice, Beal will conduct one-on-one listening sessions throughout November and December, where approximately thirty students will share their experiences, concerns, and goals for social justice. After meeting with students, Beal will then go around campus and take pictures of environments that either promote or deny social advocacy. Similarly to Am I What You’re Looking For, Beal will then schedule photo shoots with students in front of artificial backdrops of these environments. Through once again juxtaposing the uncomfortable with the comfortable, Beal hopes to illuminate the social injustices on campus and the students doing the work to make Davidson a more inclusive space. As part of the college’s collection of portraits of those in leadership roles, previously almost entirely white and male, these portraits will finally give a true representation of the diversity and beauty of Davidson’s campus, prompting the question, who is Davidson?

To learn more about this project and how to be a part of Beal’s listening sessions, join the Van/Every Smith Galleries via Zoom at 11 am on Thursday, October 28th and follow @davidsoncollegeartgalleries to receive updates.

Sarah Willoughby ‘25 (she/her) is an intended political science major from Greensboro, North Carolina. She can be reached for comment at sawilloughby@davidson.edu.